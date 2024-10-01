You're not imagining it. Every celebrity is wearing these bizarre cargo pants.

Dear Hollywood stylists,

Who hurt you?

Your A-list clients pay you to help them get dressed for premieres and red carpets. They trust you. And yet, of all the designer collections you have access to; of all the many statement pieces you could loan them for the purposes of landing on best-dressed lists, you put them in… these.

Why? Image: Getty/Neiman Marcus.

Introducing the Loewe Balloon Cargo Pants.

Balloon. Cargo. Pants. The name is telling you everything you need to know.

Retailing for around $3000, you too can look like you raided an army supply store for the cost of a secondhand car!

After debuting on the runway at buzzy brand Loewe's Fall 2024 show in March, the pants have somehow bluffed their way to must-have status. They obviously lied about their work experience or had a parent call in a favour, because nothing else could explain their promotion.

At Loewe's recent spring runway show in Milan, brand ambassador Daniel Craig wore The Pants while sitting front row with wife Rachel Weisz and honestly, Daniel, everyone would prefer you stick to those tiny James Bond swim trunks.

The Pants also wore actor Rachel Brosnahan, who managed to make them look marginally less puffy by angling her body to the side.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, Rachel Brosnahan, and Ayo Edebiri are fans of Loewe. Images: Getty.

If you're getting deja vu, it's because The Bear's Ayo Edebiri wore the very same cargo's to an appearance on Good Morning America back in June. Edebiri is no stranger to a fashion statement and regularly opts for Loewe's more experimental looks, so it's no surprise she was such an early adopter.

Someone we didn't expect to see in voluminous utility pants is Demi Moore, who gave them another whirl (this time in brown) at a screening of her movie The Substance in London.

Moore seems to be changing up her signature look for this recent press run, and you can bet the pants were at the top of her stylist's wishlist. ("Oh, you're done with bodycon? I've got just the thing…".)

Image: Getty.

First barrel leg jeans, now these — can we have our skinny jeans back please?

Thankfully, cult pieces like Loewe's parachute trousers tend to have a pretty short shelf life: it's their very uniqueness that is ultimately their downfall.

Remember Miu Miu's schoolgirl-inspired micro mini? The skirt seen on countless magazine covers and celebrities back in 2022? Allow us to refresh your memory:

The Miu Miu mini seen around the world. Image: Mamamia.

These pants are sure to follow a similar trajectory. First all the stylists want to get their hands on them, then they're everywhere, then suddenly they're overexposed. By the time the copycat styles reach the racks of your local H&M, Hollywood will have moved on to another odd fashion trend.

So if balloon cargo pants don't really feel like they align with your personal style, feel free to give this one a miss.

What do you think of the $3000 balloon cargo pants? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature image: Getty/Mamamia.