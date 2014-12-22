If you were feeling pretty proud of your festive mail-out this year, then stop what you’re doing and surrender – because Liz Hurley has just won Christmas cards.

Swimwear, polar bears and Photoshop. What could be more festive?

Liz’s official company Christmas card features her wearing a swimsuit surrounded by furry friends – wait, is that an alpaca? – in a snow-covered forest. Basically it’s all your Christmas’s come at once.

The 49-year-old actress-turned-swimwear-designer knows that she’s the only appropriate model to pose in her new swimwear range on this year’s business Christmas card.

Image via @elizabethhurley Instagram

Oh it’s glorious.

Because who doesn’t pose in swimmers while standing in snow. And on that note – who stands that close to a polar bear (Is the Polar Bear checking out her butt)?

Liz Hurley, thank you – you’ve brightened up our day no end.

What’s the best Christmas card you’ve ever received?