News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

The one celebrity Christmas card you NEED to see this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you were feeling pretty proud of your festive mail-out this year, then stop what you’re doing and surrender – because Liz Hurley has just won Christmas cards.

Swimwear, polar bears and Photoshop. What could be more festive?

Liz’s official company Christmas card features her wearing a swimsuit surrounded by furry friends – wait, is that an alpaca? – in a snow-covered forest. Basically it’s all your Christmas’s come at once.

The 49-year-old actress-turned-swimwear-designer knows that she’s the only appropriate model to pose in her new swimwear range on this year’s business Christmas card.

Image via @elizabethhurley Instagram

 Oh it’s glorious.

Because who doesn’t pose in swimmers while standing in snow. And on that note – who stands that close to a polar bear (Is the Polar Bear checking out her butt)?

Liz Hurley, thank you – you’ve brightened up our day no end.

For more celebrity Christmas fashion check out these Celebs dressed up for the festive season…

What’s the best Christmas card you’ve ever received?

Tags: celebrity , must-see-pics , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended