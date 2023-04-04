'I don't want kids for ages.' The comment on I'm a Celebrity that brought Liz Ellis to tears.

Each year, the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here camp is home to an eclectic mix of recognisible faces, who at first glance seem to share little in common besides being able to lay claim to the term 'celeb'.

But the beauty of the series is — besides the creepy crawlies, of course — the candid conversations that take place around the set, as the cast get to know each other and a supportive, safe environment is born. Across seasons, we have watched as stars find common ground while opening up about really personal topics, from alcoholism to body image and, in the latest episode, fertility struggles.

The 2023 season's first tear-jerker moment took place when former Home and Away actor Debra Lawrance and retired Australian Diamonds captain Liz Ellis spoke about their experience with IVF and miscarriage during the April 4 episode.

Watch: Liz Ellis and Debra Lawrance share their experiences with miscarriage. Post continues below video.

The conversation began with Aesha Scott, star of The Below Deck: Mediterranean and Below Deck: Down Under speaking to Ellis about how she did not feel ready for children.

"I'm 31 and I don't want kids for ages," Scott explained.

"You're fine, but what I would say to you is your fertility falls off a cliff, theoretically, after the age of 35," Ellis, 50, explained, adding that despite that she easily fell pregnant with her daughter Evelyn in 2011.

She was 38 when she gave birth, which her doctor pointed out could cause problems.

"When she was born, the obstetrician said 'You're old, if you want another one you've gotta start trying straight away' and it took us five years to fall pregnant.

"We did IVF, I had three miscarriages," Ellis continued.

Image: Channel 10.

Lawrance, 66, asked how many rounds of IVF she had undergone.

"I did five rounds, and I fell pregnant twice and both of them were miscarriages. It was awful," Ellis replied. "But it's okay because I got my baby. It's okay."

Ellis' son, Austin, was born in 2016.

As she rubbed Ellis' back in support, Lawrance shared her own story.

"I had that. I lost four babies before I got [her youngest son] Will," she said.

"Oh, I'm so sorry," Ellis responded through tears.

"They weren't meant to be," Lawrance continued. "I lost two single babies and then identical twin girls. They were later into the pregnancy, they had a syndrome, and they were never going to survive. And my belief, Liz, is when Will was born... he was the baby we were waiting for. And so it makes him really precious."

Lawrance and her husband Dennis Coard are also parents to a daughter, Grace, born in 1992.

The conversation also had a major impact on viewers, who praised the pair for being so open about a topic that is still often silenced.

Miscarriage support network Pink Elephants saw a 481 per cent increase in people accessing its emotional support content online after the episode.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here airs Sunday-Thursday on Channel 10.



Feature image: Network 10.

