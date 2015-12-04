News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Dylan Alcott: 'There are a lot of things worse than being in a wheelchair.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Alcott has been in a wheelchair his entire life.

He was born with a tumour wrapped around his spinal cord and removing the tumour left Dylan a paraplegic.

Dylan, 24, won a Paralympic gold for basketball in 2008 when he was just 17. In 2013, he switched to wheelchair tennis and earlier this year he won the Australian Open and is now gearing up for Rio. He is a Starlight Foundation ambassador, he is known in the music scenes as ‘the guy in the wheelchair who crowd surfs’ and (disclaimer) he is a good friend of mine.

In this Ted Talk, 24-year-old Dylan talks about why we need to talk about disability, why we need teach kids that you can be happy and be in a wheelchair, and how the best thing you can do for anyone with a disability, is to treat them like you would any other mate.

Why do you think it is important to talk about disability? 

Tags: body-image , body-positive , men , video

Related Stories

Recommended