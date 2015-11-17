News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

WATCH: This little French boy talking about the Paris attacks will melt your heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The flowers and the candles are here to protect us.”

Out of the devastating tragedy of the Paris attacks, some beautiful moments of courage and compassion have also emerged. We have seen the faces of heroes, watched videos of sport-goers proudly sing their national anthem, and witnessed the #PorteOuverte tag go viral on Twitter.

And now, we have this gorgeous footage of a little boy and his dad.

This video will make you weep like a baby (happy tears, we promise). It’s so good, we just can’t stop hitting the replay button.

Watch the video of the little boy and his father below (post continues after video).

This kid had us bawling from the moment he said, “we have to be really careful because we have to change houses”.

PUDDLES OF TEARS.

We’re very happy this boy is lucky to have such a wonderful dad.

What do you think is the most reassuring moment to come out of the Paris attacks?

Tags: entertainment-tv , paris-attacks , video

Related Stories

Recommended