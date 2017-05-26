News
tv

Sylvia Jeffreys' tributes to Lisa Wilkinson made us blubber like babies this morning.

It’s been an emotional morning for Australians as The Today Show celebrated co-host, Lisa Wilkinson’s 10 year anniversary behind the desk.

In a heartfelt tribute from news presenter and friend, Sylvia Jeffreys, the country caught a glimpse of the inspirational impact the veteran journalist has on the people she works with.

There were tears both on screen and on our keyboards as Sylvia spoke fondly of the woman of the morning.

“From my perspective with only three years on the show, it is remarkable the way you continue to strive,” she said.

“Not just every day, every interview, every segment, every single thing you do you strive for excellence, and you never stop.”

Struggling to keep the tears at bay (us too Sylvia, us too!), the news presenter confirmed what we all know about Lisa's generosity in mentoring young women.

"You set such a wonderful example to every woman in the industry, it's a wonderful thing to sit next to someone like you."

Recognising her unfailing work ethic and warm personality, Sylvia acknowledged that above all else, Lisa is first and foremost a dedicated and loving mother to her three children.

"I know above anything else, your most favourite role is that of mum."

What's your favourite Lisa Wilkinson moment?

Tags: karl-stefanovic , lisa-wilkinson , sylvia-jeffreys , today-show

