Lisa Wilkinson's Logies before-and-after is the reality check we all needed.

Lisa Wilkinson is looking decidedly glamorous on the Logies red carpet in a sparkly off-the-shoulders number, but just a few hours ago the Today host was wearing a denim button-up.

The 57-year-old shared a makeup-free snap before the Channel 9 makeup, hair and fashion stylists had at her and – while she looks beautiful in both pictures – the team’s skills are on point.

Here’s how she was looking just two hours ago (pretty much like it was a regular Sunday):

And… drum roll please…. he’s how she headed to Aussie TV’s night of nights:

PHWOAR.

Amid all the glitz and glamour of the Logies red carpet, Wilkinson’s post was the reality check we all needed of how much effort and time goes in behind the scenes.

Wilkinson has a history of looking incredible at the Logies, in basically any colour too

She arrived arm-in-arm with her Today co-host Karl Stefanovic, ready to cover the red carpet.

The 42-year-old isn’t looking too shabby either in a black and white tux.

