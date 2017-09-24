There's a strange pattern in Lisa Wilkinson's family when it comes to birthdays.

They say birthdays come but once a year. In Lisa Wilkinson‘s household at least, it seems everyone’s comes at once.

You see, there’s a strange pattern when it comes to her childrens’ birthdays.

It’s been birthday week at our house for these no-longer-little munchkins. (Yes, all Christmas babies, if you know what I mean.) Still one of my favourite photos of when we were all just starting out. Feels like yesterday… Happy birthday kids.xxx A post shared by Lisa Wilkinson (@lisa_wilkinson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

“It’s been birthday week at our house for these no-longer-little munchkins. (Yes, all Christmas babies, if you know what I mean),” the 57-year-old captioned a family photo on Instagram.

“Still one of my favourite photos of when we were all just starting out. Feels like yesterday… Happy birthday kids. xxx”

You see, her two sons, Jake and Louis, were born on the exact same day but two years apart.

Her daughter Billi would also share the same birthday had she not been born four days early.