The one moment on Real Housewives of Sydney that Lisa Oldfield is "not proud of".

She’s arguably the most controversial member of the Real Housewives of Sydney cast, but Lisa Oldfield has shared the one moment caught on the reality TV cameras she actually regrets.

Speaking to Nova’s Smallzy on his show, Smallzy’s Surgery, last night, the 41-year-old admitted that she’s not afraid to “call a spade a f***ing shovel” but knows she probably went too far in her criticisms of Krissy.

Referencing the moment she blew up at Krissy while at an art gallery looking at AthenaX’s art, Lisa said she had "dropped a couple of endoes and a few champagnes" before the night out.

"Not a good mix...I had just had major spinal surgery, I was six weeks out of surgery," she said.

It wasn't until the next morning, she said, that she realised how harsh she had been on her fellow cast member.

"Did you ever have one of those days when you wake up on a Sunday morning and go what the f*** happened and then your friends start piecing it together so you get text messages?" she said.

"It was like 'Oh dear'...

"I'm not proud of that. There is so much I could attack Krissy on, like being stupid, being a moron...the slut thing was probably a bit lame."

She also confessed that being on a reality TV show was a different experience to what she had expected.

"You've got a camera following you around 24/7 and it's an usual construct," she said.

"Because in real life if I met someone like Chewbacca [Krissy] I would just go 'You're a pain in the f***ing ass and I'm never going to speak to ever again'.

"But unfortunately you are stuck with them three times a week for 13 weeks in a row so you just try to make the best of it. I think I've been well received, I think people appreciate that I'm real, my kids are dickheads, I hate my husband."

Her words come just one day after an episode in which husband David told her she was "a mum who has a job" but shouldn't call herself "a working mum".

"Working mums are people who have to juggle children with work, you don't take care of the children, I take care of the children," he said.