Called to cover a major terror attack, Lisa Millar had to make a choice.

He’d arrived into a vortex of news that even he admitted was a steep learning curve as the Brits decided to leave the European Union in what was quickly nicknamed Brexit. The international ramifications were huge, and we’d been working around the clock.

On that day we felt we could draw a line under the story, for a while at least. Theresa May had become prime minister hours earlier, replacing David Cameron who’d been forced to fall on his sword over his handling of the referendum. The story requests from Sydney had already started dropping off.

It was a warm evening, and we stood outside watching the young suits who worked around Westminster down their schooners. The pub was so close to Parliament House it had an old bell inside which would ring if the chambers were being recalled and any wayward politicians were needed for a vote on the floor.

"You’ve worked in a few bureaus, Millar," Steve started saying.

He paused before adding, "Does it get busier than this?"

Ha! It sure does I told him as I finished the last mouthful and headed home. The Tube was hot and crowded on that summer’s night but when I got off at London Bridge for the ten-minute walk home along the Thames the air had started to cool and picnickers were packing up.

I kicked off my shoes and slumped on the couch with Philippe to watch the late news. The headlines were dominated by the new prime minister.

A young Sydney producer whose name was unfamiliar rang me to say he’d seen reports of a truck crash in Nice on social media and asked if I knew anything. I didn’t take a lot of interest. It didn’t sound like much and there was no breaking news strap across the bottom of the BBC news. After the Paris attacks we’d had several false alarms from enthusiastic producers back in Australia who didn’t want to be the one to have missed something.

But within fifteen minutes it was clear something catastrophic had happened. A large truck was deliberately driven into hundreds of people celebrating Bastille Day along the Nice promenade.

Eighty‑six people would die and almost 500 would be injured.

I told the foreign desk in Sydney I’d grab a cab and head back into the office with my ‘go’ bag just in case.

Sydney rang again. James and Steve weren’t answering their phones and weren’t at home. "They’re just a couple of blocks from the office," I said, "I’ll get them," not letting on they were probably now a couple more schooners along than when I left them. But nothing sobers you up like a breaking story and they were both on air by the time I got back to the office.