For 2 months after his tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley kept her son's body on ice.

Lisa Marie Presley's life was marked by immense loss, heartbreak, and trauma—most notably the early death of her father, Elvis Presley, and the death of her son, Benjamin Keough.

Her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, completed by her daughter Riley Keough after Lisa Marie's sudden death in January 2023, opens a window into the most intimate and painful moments of her life.

Here are the biggest revelations from the memoir, from Elvis to Michael Jackson, and a raw admission about what she did after her son's suicide.

Lisa Marie kept her son's body on dry ice for two months.

One of the most heart-wrenching revelations in the memoir is how Lisa Marie Presley dealt with the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

Lisa Marie chose to keep his body on dry ice at home for two months, allowing herself time to say goodbye."My house has a separate casitas bedroom, and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months," Presley writes. "There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately."

"I found a very empathic funeral home owner. I told her that having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him," she wrote. "She said, 'We'll bring Ben Ben to you. You can have him there.'"

She continued, "I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there," Lisa Marie wrote. "I think it would scare the living f---ing piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me."

Image: Getty.

Her daughter Riley shared in the memoir how strange it felt: "We all got this vibe from my brother that he didn't want his body in this house anymore. 'Guys,' he seemed to be saying, 'This is getting weird.' Even my mum said she could feel him talking to her, saying, 'This is insane, Mum, what are you doing?'"

Lisa Marie eventually decided to bury Benjamin at Graceland, next to his grandfather Elvis Presley.

She always feared Elvis would die.

Lisa Marie also reveals the constant fear she had as a child about losing her father, Elvis Presley, while describing the deep love she had for him.

"Going to his shows was my favourite thing in the world," she says."I was so proud of him. He would take me by the hand and bring me out onstage, then get walked to wherever his place was on the stage, and I would be taken from him and brought to wherever I was going to be sitting in the audience. Usually with [Elvis' father] Vernon."

From an early age, she worried about his death, something she even wrote poems about. In one poem, she penned, "I hope my daddy doesn't die".

She describes a vivid memory of finding her father unresponsive in their home. "I saw him lying face down on the bathroom floor. He'd tried to steady himself on the towel rack, which broke, and he collapsed."

Image: Getty.

Their last interaction before Elvis' death was brief but meaningful. After playing racquetball, he told her, "Go to bed," and they exchanged the words "I love you."

Later that night, she heard a commotion and learned her father had been rushed away on a stretcher.

"My life as I knew it was completely over," she wrote, later reflecting, "He's dead, and now I'm stuck with her," referring to her difficult relationship with her mother, Priscilla Presley.

She was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend.

In a deeply disturbing revelation, Lisa Marie alleges that she was sexually abused by her mother Priscilla's then-boyfriend, Michael Edwards, starting when she was just 10 years old.

"He came into my room in the middle of the night," she claims. "He said he was going to teach me what was going to happen when I got older. He put his hand on my chest and said a man's going to touch here, then he put his hand between my legs and said they're going to touch you here."

Image: Getty.

Per the memoir, Priscilla was furious when Lisa Marie finally told her about the abuse, confronting Edwards.

His alleged response was both dismissive and shocking: "In Europe, that's how they teach the kids, so that's what I was doing."

Lisa Marie alleges that the abuse continued, detailing further claims: "He would touch me and spank me, leaving me with a bruised bottom. I assume he was jerking off."

Her relationship with Michael Jackson was both loving and complex.

Lisa Marie's memoir also delves into her unexpected relationship with pop icon Michael Jackson. She reveals that Jackson, 35 at the time, confessed to her that he was still a virgin.

"He told me he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened."

Image: Getty.

Their relationship, although brief, was deeply affectionate. "When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything. The physical stuff started happening, which shocked me. I had thought maybe we wouldn't do anything until we got married."

She wrote about the joy she found in their early days together: "I was actually so happy. I've never been that happy again. There was something about him that was truly remarkable, something I've never seen or felt in my entire life, other than with my dad.… I fell in love with him because he was normal."

As for the child molestation allegations against Jackson, Lisa Marie defended him strongly: "I never saw a goddamn thing like that. I personally would've killed him if I had."

She deliberately got pregnant with Riley after a previous abortion.

Lisa Marie writes about how, after aborting a pregnancy with her then-husband Danny Keough, she deeply regretted the decision, calling it "the stupidest thing I've ever done in my whole life."

To make up for the loss, she deliberately planned her next pregnancy, scheming to get pregnant with Riley.

"I pinpointed exactly when I was ovulating," she wrote. After a brief reunion with Danny while his band played a gig on a cruise ship, she discovered she was pregnant.

"Danny knew he had to marry me. I trapped him. I didn't really mean to, but I did."

Image: Getty.

Her struggle with addiction was severe.

In the memoir, Lisa Marie opens up about her long battle with addiction, which started after the birth of her twins in 2008.

"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," she wrote.

"I was recovering after the birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."

At one point, she was consuming 80 pills a day.

She describes how desperate she was, seeking solace at Graceland, where she would sleep in Elvis' bed to feel protected. "I wanted to be close to him, to feel some connection," she wrote.

Riley recalls one instance where her brother Benjamin drove Lisa Marie across the country in a rented bus, rather than flying, so she could do drugs along the way.

"We drove because I wanted to do cocaine the whole time and couldn't if I was on an airplane," Lisa Marie admits in the memoir.

Lisa Marie Presley's memoir From Here to the Great Unknown is out now.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or in need of support, help is available:

1800RESPECT: Call 1800 737 732 or visit 1800respect.org.au for confidential support on domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse.

Lifeline: Call 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au for 24/7 crisis support.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 000.

Feature mage: Getty