Lindy Klim has faced the dilemma any parent with a pool knows all too well.

An dip in the pool is a daily scheduled activity for Lindy Klim and her children, but a recent session had them seeing green. Literally.

After emerging from the pool, four-year-old Frankie’s white blonde hair had taken on a wicked shade of green, forcing Klim to seek advice on Instagram.

“Mid morning naps with my green haired monster… Too much chlorine in the pool!! Any tips on how to get it out??” she wrote.

It’s a problem all parents will likely face this summer and while Klim’s husband Michael may be an Olympic swimmer we can’t imagine he’s ever really had to worry about the effect of swimming on his hair…

Klim’s followers were quick to recommend a variety of at-home remedies like applying tomato sauce or soaking hair in vinegar, but are these really the best ways to fix pool-ruined hair?

According to Liam Hubbard at Sydney’s Edwards and Co, the answer is… not really.

“They don’t completely not work but it depends on your hair. And the tomato can stain the hair so it ends up being just as hard to get out,” he says.

The solution comes down to chemistry and requires you to alter the pH of your hair. According to Hubbard the secret weapon can be picked up from your local chemist.

“The best way to fix your hair is Disprin mixed with water, or I also suggest using Christophe Robin’s chamomile clarifying shampoo with a little bit of water,” he says.

While chlorine certainly contributes to the issue, research has found it’s actually the presence of copper in the pool (often used to control algae) that causes hair to turn green.

“The oxidized metal in the copper binds to the protein shaft in the hair, turning it green,” explains George Giavis, master colourist at the George Giavis Salon.

While the change is most noticeable on blondes, other hair colours should also be aware

“Excessive exposure to chlorine will also result in dry and damaged hair,” he warns.

Fortunately, there are few ways you can protect your hair and prevent it from happening again, such as using a silicone based conditioner or leave-in treatment before swimming.

“Before you go for a swim in a chlorinated pool, run your hair under tap water and let your hair soak the tap water instead of soaking up chlorine water. This will also work wonders after getting your colour done or any other chemical services,” advises Hubbard.

For children who regularly go swimming (and refuse to wear a swimming cap!), Giavis has an easy – and natural – trick. “I recommend Lindy apply a little coconut oil to the hair before swimming to prevent damage,” he says.

Genius – we might try that one ourselves!

How have you fixed your green hair situation?