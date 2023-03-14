'Blessed and excited.' Lindsay Lohan announces she's pregnant with her first child.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The Parent Trap actor announced the exciting news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of a white baby onsie with the words "coming soon".

"We are blessed and excited," she captioned the post.

The 36-year-old married Shammas, a financier, last July after the pair got engaged in November 2021.

Sharing her engagement news on Instagram at the time, Lohan wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future".

Rumours of their relationship first began in February 2020, when Lohan shared a now-deleted snap of Shammas.

The year before, the Mean Girls actor told Howard Stern what she was looking for in her next relationship.

"I want to date a guy that’s a businessman: doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media," she said, "and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff".

These days, the couple are living together in Dubai.

"I felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai. I would love to own a place in New York, and that’s something I will look into in the future, but right now I’m okay with where I live," she told W Magazine.

"There's a certain calmness that I find there [in Dubai]. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me."

Before Shammas, Lohan was previously engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov.

