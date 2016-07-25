Lindsay Lohan accuses her fiance of trying to kill her in a disturbing new video.

Trigger warning: This post contains mention of domestic violence and abuse and may be distressing to some readers.

First, it was a series of disturbing social media posts where actress Lindsay Lohan accused her 23-year-old fiancè of cheating on her and hinted that she was pregnant.

Now, a disturbing new video, obtained by The Sun, shows Lindsay and Egor Tarabasov having a bitter feud at their home, with Lindsay accusing him of strangling her.

In the video, filmed by a neighbour, Lindsay screams, "he almost killed me...he just strangled me."

"You’re f*****g crazy. You need help. It’s my house get out of my house," Lindsay screams, before telling Egor that she's "done".

"I don’t love you anymore. You tried to kill me. You’re a f*****g psycho...No, Egor, you’ve been strangling me constantly. You can’t strangle a woman constantly and beat the shit out of her and think it’s OK. Everybody saw you touch me. It’s filmed. Get out! Get out,” Lindsay can be heard saying in the video.

Police were reportedly called to the home, but found it empty when they arrived.

"She woke us up with her screaming. I was really concerned. Loads of police cars arrived and the whole road was awake looking out of windows," a neighbour told The Sun.

The same night, Lohan posted a series of disturbing messages on her official social media pages, claiming that Egor was "really angry" with her and refusing to come home.

She then posted video of Egor out at a nightclub, accusing him of cheating on her with a "Russian hooker".

The Mean Girls actress started dating her younger, millionaire beau late last year, with rumours emerging that Egor had popped the question in April.

Although her reps denied the reports, Lohan refers to Egor as "her fiancè" in the posts.

