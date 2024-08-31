'I'd grown up an Oasis fan.' Lily Allen was once Liam Gallagher's 'other woman'.

As news circulates that the infamous and combative Gallagher brothers are reuniting for an Oasis world tour, a cheeky pilot has spilled the tea on catching Liam Gallagher and Lily Allen having sex mid flight.

Allen wrote about the in-air fling in her 2018 autobiography, which took place back in 2009.

According to the pilot, who worked for Virgin Atlantic, cabin crew noticed the pair getting busy under the covers on a flight from London to Tokyo.

"Over an hour into the flight I was called out of the flight deck by a member of the cabin crew who said that Lily Allen was in bed with Liam Gallagher," the flight captain told MailOnline.

According to the unnamed pilot, there was plenty of movement under the first class duvet, and they "weren't reading bedtime stories to each other".

Watch: Lily Allen on cheating on her husband. Post continues below.

"A crew member initially tried to stop them, but they weren't listening which is why they called me. Then a few moments later, Lily got up, went back to her seat and got out an e-cigarette.

"One of the cabin crew asked me, 'Shall I stop her?' but I told her, 'She's just f**ked Liam Gallagher. Let her have a couple of puffs and she will pass out.'"

At the time, Gallagher was married to All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and, according to Allen, asked her to keep their rendezvous quiet once they landed in Tokyo.

In her book, My Thoughts Exactly, Allen confessed to a long-term crush on the Oasis singer and said they got "hammered" before finding themselves in the plane's toilet doing something they "shouldn't have been doing, and it wasn't drugs".

Then they moved onto their bed in the first class cabin, where they were apparently spotted by the staff.

Despite Gallagher's high profile, Allen claimed she didn't know Gallagher was married to Appleton until he asked her to keep quiet.

"It wasn't until the next day when he said something like, 'No one can hear about this because of Nic,' that I clocked he was married," she wrote in her book.

"I knew Noel was married and I knew Liam had been married to Patsy Kensit. That was partly why I fancied him. I'd grown up an Oasis fan. I was 12 when he and Patsy Kensit were on the cover of Vanity Fair as the coolest couple."

According to the book, after rumours started circulating about the affair, Gallagher urged her to tell Appleton they weren't true.

"Say one of your mates is, like, trying to do a wind-up or something and saying that you and me had it off or whatever, and I need you to speak to Nic and say that it's all boll**ks'," she claims Gallagher asked.

Allen did as he asked, but wasn't happy about it.

"Oh, Liam, yes sure, it's all boll**ks. Let's say it's all boll**ks — of course I'll tell Nicole that it's all boll**ks if that's what you want — and not think about it too much or even at all, and then maybe it will go away and not disrupt what really matters: The people we love and rely on."

Liam Gallagher and his second wife Nicole Appleton. They were married between 2008 and 2014. Image: Getty.

His mile high escapade wasn't the first time Gallagher has gone behind his partner's back.

The first time (that's been confirmed), was when he was married to Patsy Kensit. Gallagher had a fling with singer Lisa Moorish that resulted in the birth of his daughter Molly. Gallagher didn't meet his daughter until she was 20 years old.

His son, Lennon — whose mother is Gallagher's former wife, Kensit — was born around a year later.

He also welcomed a child, son Gene, with Appleton.

In 2013, after his one-night-stand with Allen, Gallagher had an affair with American journalist, Liza Ghorbani. That affair also led to the birth of a child, Gallagher's daughter, Gemma. He reportedly told Appleton over the phone while she was on holiday before the news was revealed by the media.

Apparently this was one affair too many, and the couple divorced.

Gallagher is now engaged to Debbie Gwyther, who was once his personal assistant. He told The Mirror she was a "breath of fresh air" who "sorted him right out".

"Me and her like to do the same things, like having a drink. We like having a laugh. I've met my match, I've met my soulmate. It's good because the kids love her, the lads love her."

Feature Image: Getty.