Days before a major report on Lilie James' murder, her school's principal sent parents a letter.

On Sunday, a major report into the murder of 21-year-old Lilie James will air on 60 Minutes.

The young water polo coach, who was employed at St Andrew's Cathedral School in Sydney's CBD, was found dead with injuries to her head in a gym bathroom inside the school in October 2023.

She was found late at night, and her injuries were extensive, with officers describing it as a 'confronting scene'.

The body of 24-year-old Paul Thijssen, a man she had briefly dated who also worked at the school as a hockey coach, was later recovered in the waters off Diamond Bay Reserve near Vaucluse. It is believed that he took his own life after killing Lilie.

CCTV captured Thijssen entering the gym's bathroom after Lilie, and he was the only person to exit.

Lilie and Thijssen had only dated for around five weeks, and it is believed that she had ended the short-lived romance shortly before her death.

Lilie James was a water polo coach at St Andrew's Cathedral School. Image: 60 Minutes.

The 60 Minutes programme sees journalists speak to Lilie's parents, who are opening up for the first time since their daughter's murder a year ago.

In promotional clips for the report, Peta James, Lilie's mother, says, "If you knew what he did that night, I think you'd understand why we can't forgive what he did.

"'The monster followed her into the bathroom," her father Jamie Brown adds. "I don't think you can wake up one day and do something that brutal.

"He can rot in hell."

However, despite the importance of bringing attention to the scourge of domestic violence in Australia, and Lilie's parents finally having the opportunity to share their side of the story, the principal of St Andrew's Cathedral School has sent out an email urging the school community not to watch the programme.

"We are aware that 60 Minutes is focusing on this story on Sunday evening," head of school Julie McGonigle shared in an email to school parents. "It is our strong advice that you keep your children from watching it."

McGonigle said that the school had already discussed how the anniversary of Lilie's murder would impact the school community and students.

"We continue to stand with the James family in their grief," she wrote. "This one-year anniversary will be a challenging period for our community, especially as it falls during the HSC and IB examination period for many of those students most affected.

"We are focused on supporting our students, staff, and families now, and into the future and are very grateful to the broader community for the deep care the school has received."

Lilie's parents have given an interview to 60 Minutes, but her school community is being urged not to watch it. Image: 60 Minutes.

According to the Daily Mail, the school will not be considered 'an interested party' in the upcoming coronial inquest into the couple's deaths, which will take place over three days from March 18, 2025.

McGonigle wrote, "At this stage, the State Coroner does not consider St Andrew's Cathedral School to have sufficient interest in this matter to be considered an interested party, pursuant to the Coroners Act".

That is despite teachers and students at the school having knowledge of both Lilie and Thijssen in the weeks leading to their deaths, and school staff assisting with the discovery of Lilie's body.

For now, we will need to wait and hear what Lilie's parents have to say, but their overarching message so far has been one of immense grief and pride in everything their daughter achieved.

At her funeral her father Jamie said, "Lilie James we are so proud of you and thank you for sharing a wonderful and jam-packed 21 years together."

Students at St Andrew's Cathedral School will wear black armbands to sporting events over the weekend in memory of Lilie's passing.

Feature image: 60 Minutes/Facebook.