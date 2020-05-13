Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are in isolation together. They split 4 years ago.

Every family is different, but one thing we’ve noticed about celebrities in isolation is just how many are spending lockdown with their ex-partners.

In April, we saw famous Hollywood exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore isolating together with their kids in matching onesies. US Weekly reports Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are co-parenting their daughter True from the same home.

Now, actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are the latest former couple to share their family isolation antics on Instagram, four years after ending their 11-year relationship.

The 21 Grams and The Loudest Voice Australian actress posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday. Naturally, it was of herself and her former husband doing a TikTok dance challenge with their kids.

“The greatest Mother’s Day gift? A TikTok! #modernworld #newnormal,” the Aussie actress captioned the post.

The Daily Mail reports the exes had been isolating in LA with their two tween sons, Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 12, and Samuel “Sammy” Kai, 11, and Liev’s partner, Taylor Neisen. They then relocated to the Hamptons.

Both Watts and Schreiber have previously spoken about keeping their separation from becoming a messy Hollywood split, and maintaining a positive relationship so they can co-parent their kids.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts told Net-A-Porter in 2019.

“We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Schreiber, best known for roles in Spotlight, X Men and Ray Donovan, echoed his ex-wife’s sentiments in an interview with Sunday Today.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners with these kids.” “It’s important to support each other. I was making some jokes at breakfast about mummy with the boys and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other.” Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts were one of Hollywood's favourite couples. Image: Getty. They continue to co-parent their two sons. Here they are pictured in 2015. Image: Getty. Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts were one of Hollywood's favourite couples. Image: Getty.They continue to co-parent their two sons. Here they are pictured in 2015. Image: Getty.

Watts and Schreiber announced their separation in 2016 with a joint statement.

"Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple," they told ET in a joint statement at the time.

"It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship."

Watts and Schreiber had been together since 2005, and while they never married, they were one of Hollywood's favourite couples.

