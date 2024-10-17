'I am in shock.' Tributes are flowing in for Liam Payne.

Tributes are flowing in after the sudden death of pop star Liam Payne, who was found dead at the age of 31.

The former One Direction singer was found after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Palermo in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Police confirmed his death on Thursday morning. "Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," the statement read.

Citing officials, local news sites La Nacion and Clarin have reported that police were called to the hotel after responding to an emergency call that cited "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

At the time, Payne was enjoying a vacation with his partner Kate Cassidy. He had recently attended Niall Horan's show, a fellow member of Liam's boy band One Direction.

One Direction at the BRIT Awards in 2012. Image: Getty.

The group became a global sensation after being formed on X Factor.

Payne has a seven-year-old son Bear with UK pop singer Cheryl Cole who he dated from 2015 to 2018.

Since the tragic news broke, Payne's famous friends and music collaborators have shared tributes for the 'Strip That Down' singer.

Former Boyzone singer Mikey Graham wrote on X/Twitter: "Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent," he said.

"Fame can be very damaging, especially in today's world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest."

In an Instagram Story, artist Charlie Puth wrote: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…"

Paris Hilton shared her sentiments on X. "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," she wrote.

Fellow X Factor contestants Jedward also wrote on X "RIP Liam Payne [heartbreak emoji] condolences to friends and family," they wrote.

"Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One Direction family. RIP."

Producer Zedd, who colloborated with Payne on the track 'Get Low', wrote "I can't believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking." Another collaborator, Juicy J, wrote "RIP. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family."

Controversial TV presenter Piers Morgan added "Good grief… what a shocking tragedy."

Music network MTV wrote in a statement on their social channels: "We're deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne's tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans."

Liam's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Cheryl Cole, hasn't responded to the tragic news yet. Neither have Liam's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

We will continue to update this story as more tributes come in.

Feature image: Getty.