Liam Payne's poignant final words about his beloved son Bear.

Liam Payne was widely known for his musical success as part of British boy band One Direction.

However, when One Direction disbanded in 2015, each of the members went on to carve their own legacies. For Payne, one of those was his son Bear, who he welcomed alongside then partner Cheryl Cole in March 2017.

While many are aware that Payne's final years leading up to his death weren't the smoothest, in the wake of his tragic passing, fans are mourning for the seven-year-old son he leaves behind.

Just a few months before his passing, Payne made a heart-breaking final comment about his beloved son Bear.

Celebrating his 31st birthday in August 2024, Payne shared a video on Instagram sharing that he was yet to get his 'dad socks' from Bear.

"I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about," he said.

"Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me," he added.

Although, fans couldn't help but hear the heart-breaking note in his voice as he said, "As if we needed any more me in the world."

As One Direction fans process Payne's passing, they are also looking back at all the sweet moments his son Bear imbued in his life, including the pair's innate shared love of music. Here, we look back at what Payne said about becoming a dad.

Bear Payne was born in March 2017.

Image: Instagram.