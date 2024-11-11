Liam Payne was wearing a $60k watch on the day of his death. It's been missing ever since.

A Rolex watch Liam Payne was seen wearing hours before he died is missing. It's a mystery the Argentinian authorities are keen to solve quickly.

The watch is worth around $60,000, which has left police wondering if was stolen before the former One Direction member's death.

According to the Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, Payne was seen wearing the Rolex in CCTV footage and other photos at least two to three hours before he fell from a balcony of the Buenos Aires hotel CasaSur.

When the singer's body was inspected by police, he was no longer wearing the Rolex.

"We know, from images that were analysed, that Payne was wearing a Rolex on the day of his death. He was wearing it in one of his hands and he had it for at least two to three hours before he jumped into the void," police told the newspaper.

"We looked for it in the room at the CasaSur hotel where he was staying and we couldn't find it."

In recent days, police have carried out raids on nine homes involved with those under investigation in association with Payne's death.

"The watch was searched for at the homes of the people accused of the crimes of abandonment of a person and supply and facilitation of narcotics and at the homes of the two women who were with Payne in the room the afternoon of his death," the authorities said.

The police have confirmed they will turn their attention back to the hotel, with the plan to carry out a more thorough search for the Rolex.

This news comes as police have charged three people in connection with Liam's death, including a hotel worker, a suspected drug dealer and someone close to Liam.

They stand charged of abandonment of a person followed by death, alongside charges of supply and facilitation of narcotics.

In response to the charges, Liam's friend Rogelio 'Roger' Nores has released a statement as fans speculated over whether or not he was a suspect.

"I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened," he said in a statement.

"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since."

Prosecutors have confirmed that there is nothing to indicate any third party was involved in Payne's death.

A post-mortem investigation found that Liam's cause of death was from "multiple trauma" which led to "internal and external haemorrhage" from the fall.

Last week, Payne's body was returned to Liam's hometown of Wolverhampton in England. The singer's father Geoff stayed with his son on the flight to Heathrow.

Payne's funeral is expected to be held in the West Midlands in the coming days.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram/@liampayne.