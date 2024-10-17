Liam Payne met Kate Cassidy in 2022. She had been manifesting their relationship for a decade.

One Direction band member Liam Payne has sadly passed away, aged 31.

The singer died on October 16, 2024, when he fell from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel's third floor balcony into an internal courtyard.

Payne had been holidaying in Buenos Aries with his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, at the time. During their travels, they also attended Payne's former band member Niall Horan's concert.

According to Page Six, Cassidy left two days prior to the singer's death, sharing a TikTok where she said they had decided to spend two weeks enjoying their trip instead of the planned five.

Payne had been in a loving relationship with Cassidy for the past two years. Though, she had manifested their love story long before they ever crossed paths.

In a 2023 TikTok video, Cassidy revealed she had drawn the One Direction star in a picture when she was a young fan.

"I am the best manifester, and I'm going to show you why," she said in the video. "I drew this when I was 10 years old."

The 25-year-old then held up a popsicle stick with a drawing of a brunette man in a white shirt and jeans, labelled 'Liam.'

"It's a popsicle stick — I don't know why — of Liam," she explained. Kate then shows fans her "childhood bedroom where I literally drew this" and showed off Liam, lying on her purple bedspread.

"Careful what you wish for," Liam joked in the sweet video, as they hugged.

Take a look back at their relationship timeline.

Wedding festivities, September 2024.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy attend wedding in Paris. Image: Instagram/kateecass

In September, Cassidy shared a photo of her and Payne attending a wedding in Paris together on Instagram. It was rare for the couple to share photos and videos in the early days of their relationship, and they had only recently begun sharing more posts about each other.

"The most stunning evening," she recalled.

The two also posted a TikTok video of them dancing together in their hotel bathroom before the wedding festivities.

TikTok backlash, August 2024.

In August 2024, Cassidy share an outfit video to her TikTok featuring Payne. Cassidy asked Payne to describe his outfit, which he did. She then proceeded to speak about what she was wearing.

"I'm wearing this set from Revolve," she said, "Then I'm wearing this little Chanel bag and Dior heels."

Payne then added, "You look good. Nice and covered up for once."

The internet was not happy about that comment, accusing him of misogyny.

"'For once' is actually insane…" one person commented.

Another wrote, "GIRL RUN FAST."

Cassidy later took to TikTok to defend Payne, telling her followers she had told him to say that and "he doesn't care at all what I wear."

Still going strong, June 2023.

US Weekly reported that a source had confirmed the pair had broken up in May 2023. Neither Cassidy nor Payne personally spoke about the alleged split.

But just one month later, Payne and Cassidy were spotted holding hands during a night out together in London, proving they were still going strong.

They attended Louis Tomlinson's premiere, March 2023.

In support of his former One Direction band member, Louis Tomlinson, Payne and Cassidy appeared at the premiere of Tomlinson's documentary, All of Those Voices. The documentary took an in-depth look at Tomlinson's 2022 sold out tour and showed behind-the-scenes insight into the highs and lows of fame.

Cassidy shared a heartwarming post to her Instagram, showing her support for Tomlinson.

She wrote, "What a crazy eye opening experience! It was so nice to meet you finally."

She continued, "I'm so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones...@louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love."

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy at the All of Those Voices premiere. Image: Instagram/kateecass

They attended their first red carpet event, December 2022.

In December 2022, Payne and Cassidy stepped out for their first red carpet event.

Attending the British Fashion Awards together, Cassidy shared photos on Instagram of their stylish debut.

Payne then shared a photo to his Instagram writing, "Who is that lucky lucky dashing young man next to you… nah seriously you look fantastic I coulda just told you that as your on the sofa next to me but you know tech and phones n stuff."

Shortly after their relationship was made official in public, Payne defended Cassidy from trolls who suggested she was only dating him for his money and fame.

"Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned. I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a screenshot from a negative message from a fan.

"If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it. It's not though (please remember I'm hella sexy) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give a f*** to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless."

Liam Payne and Katie Cassidy attend The Fashion Awards 2022 pre-ceremony drinks. Image: Getty

Dating rumours sparked, October 2022.

Rumours about Payne and Cassidy first emerged when the two were spotted holding hands while attending a Halloween party in London. The two arrived dressed as Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson.

The same evening, Cassidy took to her Instagram to share a few snaps of her and Payne, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The following month, Cassidy shared photos of her trip to Rome, and Payne made an appearance.

