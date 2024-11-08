Roger Nores was with his friend Liam Payne in his final days. Here is everything we know about him.

It's been three weeks since former One Direction member Liam Payne, aged 31, was found dead in a hotel in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Now, the official toxicology results have been released, revealing the musician had traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" in his body, as per a press release.

Three people have also been arrested and charged in Argentina in connection to Payne's death.

The first charge is against someone who "accompanied [Payne] on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires," and is charged with abandonment of a person followed by death. Another defendant is a hotel employee accused of supplying cocaine on two occasions. The third defendant is an alleged "drug supplier," charged with two supplies on two separate occasions.

No names have been released to identify the people charged.

Watch Liam Payne's 'X Factor' audition. Post continues after video.

Reportedly seen with Payne in the hours before his death was his friend Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, who has denied abandoning the singer.

"I could have never imagined something like this would happen," he told the MailOnline.

"I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since.

"I wasn't Liam's manager he was just my very dear friend," he continued, referring to an email he sent to Liam's team in August, where he expressed concern for the singer. "I'm really heart-broken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day."

Who is Roger Nores?

Roger Nores is an Argentinian businessman. The multimillionaire made his fortune in the energy industry.

According to Forbes, Nores founded his own investment company when he was 23 years old. In 2018, when he was 28, he made it onto Forbes' 30 Under 30 list under the energy category.

"With the backing of Siemens, Nores and his StoneWay Capital issued $500 million in bonds to build four gas-fired power plants in Argentina," the magazine wrote at the time.

"Under 15-year contracts, the plants will supply electricity to 600,000 homes around Buenos Aries."

In 2022, his company was acquired by SCC Power.

How did Liam Payne and Roger Nores meet?

Roger Nores and Liam Payne met at a dinner party in 2020, as per Page Six.

They were introduced at the London home of Edward Enninful — the former editor of British Vogue — and quickly grew close.

Earlier this year, Payne reportedly moved to Florida with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to be closer to Nores, who owns an apartment in Miami Beach.

Nores accompanied Payne to Niall Horan's concert, as seen on the right. Image: Forbes/Snapchat

Liam Payne and Roger Nores' friendship

Referring to Payne as a "dear friend," Nores was close with the singer and often joined him in the recording studio.

A friend of Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy told Page Six that Payne and Nores "became best friends, really quickly," adding that the businessman "always had advice" for Payne.

"From what I understand, Liam liked him because he is an entrepreneur and he was always talking about ideas with him," the source said.

The friend went on to suggest that Cassidy wasn't a fan of Nores as she felt he was "too involved" with their lives.

"I don't think Kate was thrilled about it, but she lived with the situation, because what else can you do? She's not going to be the girlfriend who says that her boyfriend can't have friends."

Just days before his death, Payne denied that he and Nores were in a relationship.

"There was a lot of things in magazines saying me and Roger are gay together — not true, unfortunately," he said in a Snapchat video.

The 31-year-old, who has been open with his addiction struggles, then praised Nores for helping him through a "tough time".

When Payne and his team travelled to England to film the Netflix project Building the Band, Nores reportedly emailed Payne's father and management to express concern.

In a note seen by Page Six, Nores allegedly wrote: "Liam stayed at my friend's ranch down in Palm Beach and since the first day he arrived he was monitored and treated by professional doctors who specialise in addictions. He stayed fully clean without access to any hard drug [sic] during his whole stay.

"The plan was for him to work on the preparation for a music tour and stay healthy and busy with work. A plan he successfully followed during his whole stay in the US."

Nores went on to say he was "really concerned for [Payne's] well-being" while he was in Manchester, England.

"I hope you can bring professional doctors to check on his health regularly as soon as possible as I did while he was out in the US.

"I am going to stay fully out of the picture and disconnected from now on and I wish you all the best with Liam's health and career."

Norres and Payne were close friends. Image: Instagram.

Was Roger Nores with Liam Payne when he died?

Earlier this year, in what was supposed to be a four day trip, Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy flew to Buenos Aires to renew the singer's US visa and see former bandmate Niall Horan in concert on October 2nd.

However, due to his previous rehab stays, the US Embassy made Payne stay in the country to be drug tested.

In Buenos Aires, Payne and Cassidy checked into the Casa Sur Palermo hotel which was reportedly close to Nores' home. The three of them, along with Nores' alleged girlfriend, saw Horan in concert together.

It has also been said that Nores was with Payne at the hotel just hours before his death.

An onlooker claimed to the Daily Mail that Nores even apologised to hotel guests on Payne's behalf.

"Roger seemed definitely irritated with Liam because Liam was clearly high [on drugs]," the source said. "Roger was rolling his eyes at Liam and then he gave us a look as if to say; ''err sorry, can you believe this guy?'."

According to the source, Nores allegedly tried to coax Payne into the hotel life to get him back to his room. Together, they took the elevator to the third floor.

"Some time later Roger stormed out of the hotel and apologised for Liam's behaviour. He said, ''I'm sorry about Liam, he just gets so high'," the source alleged.

Feature Image: Getty/Snapchat