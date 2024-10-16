News
celebrity

One Direction singer Liam Payne has died, aged 31.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has been found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was aged just 31.

Reported by local newspaper La Nacion, the British musician allegedly fell from the hotel's third floor balcony. 

Emergency services attended the scene. 

Local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin reported that police were called to the hotel after responding to an emergency call that described "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

Payne rose to fame after auditioning for the British version of the X Factor in 2010. Through the audition process, the boy band One Direction was formed, with Payne working alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The group broke up in 2016 and all five members have since gone on to have flourishing solo careers.

Payne began dating X Factor judge and pop star Cheryl Cole in 2016. They welcomed their first son Bear together on on March 22, 2017.

The couple broke up in 2018.

At the time of his death, Payne had been dating Kate Cassidy since 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back here for further updates.

Featured image: Getty.

Tags: celebrity

