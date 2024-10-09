A viral video and harassment allegations: What's going on with Liam Payne?

In the years following One Direction's split, Liam Payne seems to be the one band member that consistently makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Yes, we're talking about the infamous interview with Logan Paul where he made some interesting and admittedly cringe comments about his former bandmates. Then there is his controversial relationships, including a recent clip where he made a misogynistic comment about his girlfriend. Not to mention, his strange weigh-ins on celebrity drama, like the Will Smith Oscars slap.

But his recent behaviour has him back in the hot seat, yet again. What started with tweets and jokes has transformed as his ex-fiancée shared a serious new video.

Watch Liam Payne's original audition on the X-Factor UK. Article continues after video.

After sharing a story on Snapchat of himself and Niall Horan together at the latter's concert in Argentina, fans went wild for the 1D reunion. And what seemed wholesome quickly descended into cringe, when videos emerged online of Payne exhibiting some… icky behaviour, let's call it. But more about that later.

After the cringey videos hit the internet, it only got worse for Payne, when his ex-fiancée took to TikTok to expose some alleged problematic behaviour. It's safe to say, if Liam Payne didn't give you the ick before, he certainly will now.

Attention-seeking behaviour at Niall Horan's concert.

Attending ex-bandmate Niall Horan's concert in Argentina, Payne was seated (though he didn't seem to be doing much sitting) in his own box, when several bizarre videos were shared.

One saw him strolling down to the front of his box, bending over the balcony and singing to fans while they filmed him.

Another saw him doing the Macarena, when a security guard came down to tell him to stop. He did not. It's all very strange.

And all these clips were filmed before Horan even made it onto the stage.

Fans were quick to jump on and accused Payne of being an attention-seeker, a name that Payne has had a hard time shaking over the last few years.

One fan commented on a post on his Instagram, "how is it be an attention seeker?"

Another user on X shared a video of Payne interacting with fans and wrote, "oh liam payne you're never beating the attention seeker allegations."

Who threw Liam Payne against a wall? Mystery solved.

Remember the Impaulsive podcast we spoke about earlier? Remember the supposed altercation Payne spoke about, where one unknown member of One Direction threw him up against a wall, which prompted Payne to say, "If you don't remove those hands, there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again."

Well, the mystery has been solved. Maya Henry, Payne's ex-fiancée, has spoken.

In a clip shared to her TikTok, Henry reacted to a video regarding Liam's altercation claims and said, "Okay, I see this all the time, everywhere. I've heard his insufferable stories so many times and he told me it was Zayn."

Fans went wild for this new revelation, but some were quick to call her out for still speaking about Payne so long after the breakup.

In response to the critiques, Henry followed up with a second video on TikTok, where she made some damning claims about Payne's behaviour towards her post-breakup as well as his fans.

Liam Payne and his ex, Maya Henry. Image: Getty

His ex-fiancée's accusations.

Maya Henry directed the video at fans who have said she is "obsessed" with her ex.

"You're calling me obsessed… Y'all don't even know what happens behind closed or in private. Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, mind you, not only for his phone number, it's always from different phone numbers too so I never know where it's going to come from," she said.

"Also, not only me, but he'll blow up my mum's phone. Is that normal behaviour to you?"

She also revealed that Payne had admitted to her that he "preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him."

"The fans who ride for him so hard I will never understand. Ok, support whoever you love, whatever. But when you constantly enable someone they're never going to realise what they've done is bad. Or they do realise, and know they can get away with it," she said, "Which is what has happened to him for so many years. Everything gets swept under the rug, everything gets hidden for him. I don't know who is behind all this but nothing ever comes out about him."

Fan accusations of being 'used'.

Henry's posts to TikTok about her experiences with Payne prompted others to come forward with their stories.

One fan posted a video to TikTok, claiming that Payne had "harassed her" for explicit content.

Liam Payne has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Image: Getty

"I was a One Direction fan, Liam was my favourite. He knew that. He messaged me on Instagram, and at first I was like 'Oh my god, he's messaging me on Instagram, this is so cool, how is this happening'," she said. "Then it turned into him asking me for explicit videos, explicit photos, and I would send them because I was like, 'it's Liam Payne, I'm going to send them'. This was me being delusional at age 24, 25. And this went on for two years. And this was during times when he was in relationships, having babies."

"I just wanted to come out and say that this happened to me and I took years to reflect on it. And it was harassment. He was harassing me for videos and photos and I was sending them," she said.

Payne has not responded to the claims in this new fan video.

Feature Image: YouTube/TikTok.