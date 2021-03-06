The 6 best LGBTQI+ shows and movies to watch this Mardi Gras weekend.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, one of Australia’s most famous and well-loved events, is taking place this weekend.

If you can’t make it to the actual event, there’s no need to feel like you’re missing out on the celebrations.

To get you in the Mardi Gras spirit, we've compiled a list of our favourite feel good, conversation-starting, and historical LGBTQI+ TV shows and movies.

Side note: Here's what it's like dating as a Trans Woman. Post continues below.

From Stan's It's A Sin to Netflix's Sex Education, here's our complete list:

It's A Sin

Olly Alexander and Nathaniel Hall as Richie and Donald in It’s A Sin. Image: Stan.

It's A Sin is a five-part Stan drama series that follows five friends living together in London at the start of the 1980s.

Spanning across a decade, the series focuses on London's vibrant gay scene as the scene is turned upside down by the AIDS crisis.

Created by Russell T Davies, the series stars the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry as well as newcomers Olly Alexander, Callum Scott Howells, and Omari Douglas.

It's a groundbreaking series that illustrates a particularly difficult time in history, making it a must watch this weekend.

Where to watch it: Stan

Queer Eye

Queer Eye is a heartwarming reality TV series that follows a group of gay men, known as the Fab Five, as they makeover everyday people across America (and the world!).

There's Antoni Porowski, the food and wine extraordinaire, Tan France, the fashion expert, Karamo Brown, who teaches all things culture and lifestyle, Bobby Berk, the design expert, and Jonathan Van Ness, the grooming expert.

It's extremely bingeable and highlights diversity in all its wonderful glory.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Love Simon

Image: Love Simon

Love Simon premiered at the 2018 US Mardi Gras Film Festival, so if you haven't seen it yet, this is the year to check it out.

The film follows the life of Simon, a closeted gay teen who meets another anonymous closeted gay teen from his school online.

But when another student discovers Simon's secret, he threatens to out him to the entire school.

It's a classic, coming-of-age teen film – and the perfect weekend watch.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Sex Education

Image: Netflix.

Sex Education is a British coming-of-age series about adolescence, sex and everything in between.

In particular, season two of the series touches on sexuality in a revolutionary way with several main characters having complex storylines like love triangles (a device typically saved for heterosexual relationships in pop culture) and aptly, diverse sex education.

Honestly, it should be required viewing for all teens.

Where to watch it: Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race is an American reality TV series that sees 12 drag queens compete for the title of America's Drag Superstar. Oh, and $100,000 prize money.

Contestants compete in different challenges each week, mentored and judged by international drag stars.

To give you an idea of what you're in store for:

There's 13 seasons, so you'll be set for a good few weeks.

Plus, with RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under coming to Stan this year, it's the perfect time to watch it.

Where to watch it: Stan

You Me Her

American–Canadian comedy-drama series You Me Her follows a suburban couple as they enter a three-way relationship with another woman.

Jack and Emma are 30-somethings in a stale marriage when they see start seeing part-time escort Izzy Silva separately. When they both fall in love with her, they try to make a polyamorous relationship work.

Image: Netflix.

For a whole new view on romance, check out You Me Her.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Feature Image: Instagram / Netflix