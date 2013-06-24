Let's take a moment to talk about naked bridesmaids photoshoots.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Imagine getting together with your bridesmaids before your wedding day not to have a few celebratory champagnes, not to ogle at man flesh, not to have a tame kitchen tea but to pose naked. Together. Naked.

Your union forever immortalised in a sexy group photo shoot, with no clothes on.

The New York Post is reporting that “boudoir photography parties” are a growing trend in the US with a 50 percent increase in bookings over the past five years.

The trend has reportedly sparked from brides bringing along friends for support when posing for sexy photographs they gift to their husbands-to-be.

“A lot of girls would bring along a friend for moral support, so then we thought, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be fun if it was a whole group of people?’” says one photographer Catherine Leonard.

Leonard took the above photograph of brides-to-be Amy Blair (centre) and Jennie Richards (far right) with their sisters and friend in their reg grundies and not much else.

Richards says the group chose to pose semi-naked as a fun and bonding exercise.

“We all felt incredibly happy and beautiful.

“It was great because the whole point was to feel good about ourselves,” says Richards.

Many brides naturally want to look their best on their wedding day and the photographs serve as a memento of this time even if they don’t know what to do with the end result.

“I’m not exactly sure what we’ll do with the print,” says Richards. “Maybe put it in a drawer and dig it out in 15 years and say: ‘Wow, look how young and skinny we all were!’”

The trend isn’t limited to brides and their lucky bridesmaids, with women celebrating milestone birthdays, pregnancies and engagements in print.

As to what goes down on one of these shoots, according to the New York Post, “each woman gets a full makeover and is photographed separately in her lingerie, but there’s often a group shot, too. These fall into two categories — either tops-off, or camisoles-on (more modest) shots”.

Bridesmaids; they get a raw deal these days.

Would you ask your bridesmaids to pose for a naked (or semi-naked) photoshoot?