"If only more people would behave like Leslie Jones just did at fashion week."

Why do Fashion People constantly look so unhappy? Despite being dressed in fancy clothes, watching beautiful women walking up and down a catwalk and being saturated with freebies and discounts, they never seem to smile. Is it to avoid wrinkles? Do their shoes pinch? Are visible displays of emotion unfashionable? Or are they just bored and thinking about how long it will take for their Uber to arrive? It can be hard to tell.

So thank God for Leslie Jones.

Dressed in a hot pink cape, leather pants and a silver jewelled necklace, the Ghostbusters actress and Saturday Night Live comedian was front row at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week yesterday and made no secret that she was having a blast.

"Oh my God! You’re beautiful! You’re beautiful and you know it girl!" the 50 year old shouted loudly and supportively at the passing models.

When model Coco Rocha took to the runway, Jones began applauding, yelling "Wooo! I love you! Work it!" and striking poses from her seat.

Among the stony faces, dark sunglasses and impassive body language all around her, Jones' pure joy is a refreshing delight.

It may have broken Fashion Week's number one unwritten rule - Do Not Look Like You Are Having Any Fun, None At All - but it seemed that her spontaneous enthusiasm was somewhat contagious.

"She is hands down the most fun person to ever be at a fashion show" tweeted Deputy Editor of Fashionista.Com, Tyler McCall.

"I had so much fun and um I think acted more like I was at a game than fashion show!! lol y'all know I'm ghetto!!" the 50 year old later tweeted.

Leslie Jones and Siriano have a history.

As a woman who doesn't have the 'standard' size zero measurements of other actresses on the red carpet, she has spoken out about how hard it can be for her to borrow clothes to wear for awards ceremonies and premieres.

There's also the fashion industry's dirty little secret: many designers do not want their names associated with any female celebrity outside the size zero mould. Siriano has gained a reputation for his inclusive fashion and diversity on both the runway and red carpet and he was the one who stepped up to dress Leslie for the premiere of her first film last year, Ghostbusters.

"This sums up our show... Coco Rocha and Leslie Jones being so fabulous!" Siriano tweeted after the show alongside a video of the pair.

Jones' enthusiasm isn't just restricted to fashion. Her live tweeting of the Olympics earned her many international fans, even copping an invite to Rio by the executive producer of NBC.

Her excitement may not necessarily be the 'done thing' at fashion week, but it's the kind of thing we'd like to see more of. Fashion is important, but it's not saving lives. It's refreshing to see it being appreciated and enjoyed rather than endured.

