These women claim to have been "butchered" by a Sydney cosmetic surgeon.

A group of Australian women have shared their stories of a suspended cosmetic doctor they say “butchered” them during breast surgery.

The women appeared on Sunday Night to allege Dr Leslie Blackstock performed bizarre surgeries on them, waking them up mid-operation to ask them to make decisions and FaceTiming their loved ones to seek further opinions.

All of the women claim to have been left humiliated and disfigured by Blackstock after surgery at his Penrith practice in Western Sydney.

Blackstock’s licence was suspended in 2017 after The Daily Telegraph revealed his conduct, but he has still not been deregistered.

Nikki Warman recalled meeting Blackstock for the first time after she’d already received pre-surgery drugs.

“They called it ‘twilight surgery’, so he said that at any given point, I could answer. I could feel what was happening to me and I screamed,” she said.

She said she felt “everything”during the procedure. “I felt … the opening. I felt the knife. I could feel the skin being pulled and then I could feel him open with his fingers and put the implant in.”

She believed Blackstock knew she was in pain. Her “support person” said they could hear her screaming from where they were waiting in the carpark.

Warman was propped up in front of a mirror mid-surgery and asked to give feedback on the implants.

"I know I was talking, but whether or not it was making sense I have no idea," she said.

After her surgery, Warman said her breast was disfigured with a fold "like a pocket". She developed a life-threatening infection and required emergency surgery to remove the implants.

Another patient, Belinda Hooker, has had seven surgeries and a staph infection since her surgery, where she too was propped up on a pillow to take a look mid-surgery.

"I just said, ‘Oh, my god. What have you done? My breast looks deformed'."

Blackstock then FaceTimed her husband Reid to ask him what he thought.

"I couldn't believe it. It was surreal," Reid said. "This is going on in the middle of an operation. It was clearly deformed, the wrong size, and that was why he was trying to pass the onus onto me."

Specialist plastic surgeon Dr Rohit Kumar told Sunday Night Blackstock's methods were "absolutely unheard of".

"The choice of implant should be made between yourself and the surgeon way before you end up in theatre. You certainly do not wake your patient up to ask them that question and your patient is under the influence of mind-altering drugs, so there is absolutely no way they cannot give you an appropriately informed consent at that point in time," he said.

Dr Kumar said that his practice has seen 30 to 40 women who have had complications "that are a direct result of surgery performed on them by Dr Blackstock."

"These women have been butchered by somebody who has no appropriate skill in performing these procedures," he said.

Sunday Night tracked Blackstock down in the Gold Coast hinterland where he was living in a $3 million mountaintop property bought in his wife's name.

Repeatedly approached by reporter Angela Cox, he refused to comment.

Patient and mother-of-two Michelle Burgess is leading the charge against Blackstock, fielding callers who have similar stories to hers.

Less than twelve months after her first surgery, one of her implants ruptured. Blackstock said he would replace it and after her second surgery she woke up with "enormous breasts".

"I don't know who chose [the size] but it certainly wasn't me," she said.

"They are lives that have been destroyed," she said of her and Blackstock's other patients.

"Regular people who expected that in Australia there would be good quality care and you would be treated appropriately by your doctor. And that just didn’t happen. It just didn’t happen."

