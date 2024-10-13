LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'These 7 underrated products haven’t gone viral yet. But they should.'

Less than a decade ago the word 'viral' meant you probably had a fever and needed some Lemsip and a day or two in bed.

Now, thanks to the apps on the tiny computers we carry in our pockets, virality has taken on a whole new meaning.

Jasmin Riley, beauty editor at Adore Beauty, recently rounded up the nine most viral beauty products of 2024 and put them to the test.

You know the ones. They're suddenly all over your feed. The algorithm serves you ads showing you how life-changing they are, and your mate who knows a fair bit about skincare and makeup has already recommended a dupe in your group chat.

Popular products gain that status because enough people think they're good, and the word spreads from there. But a lot also has to do with clever marketing, influencer campaigns, and a selection of the best before-and-after photos.

I think there's quite a lot of bloody brilliant products that haven't gone viral but should have. So, I've listed seven below that I believe deserve their 15 minutes.

Image: iHerb.

If you're a regular You Beauty listener you'll have heard me talk about this eyeliner more than a few times. Except, not this exact one. Turns out the one I usually buy is called 'Ultra Fine', whereas this one is 'Super Slim'. I ordered it by mistake because they look almost identical, and I am so glad I did. This version has an even finer felt tip and is waterproof. The pigment is also super intense — all the things I want from my liquid liner.

Image: Priceline.

I'm a chronic eye-rubber which is not good for my eyes or the delicate skin underneath them. As a result, I get really crepey skin under my eyes that only looks worse when I'm tired or dehydrated. Formulated for sensitive skin, this lightweight cream soothes, softens the crinkled texture, and makes my concealer look juicy and radiant when I put it on over the top.

Image: iHerb.

I recently visited the UK and Europe and the water is so hard over there (thanks to certain minerals) my hair felt like fluffy feathers made of straw that would snap the moment a brush hit my scalp. This detangling conditioner helped make my hair feel shiny again and I was able to brush it without wincing. It also offers UV protection.

Image: Priceline.

I reckon Revolution is one of the very best affordable brands in beauty. I bought this foundation as soon as it came out a few months ago, and I love it. It has a runny, serum-like texture and makes skin look blurred and luminous without being too glowy. Chuck it in an expensive bottle and stock it at Mecca and it would fly off the shelves.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

I use vitamin A at night two to three times a week, so I don't really need any hardcore exfoliation in my routine. This humble cleanser is designed to be used daily, but I like to use it a few times a week so the two per cent AHA can really gently address any congestion without stripping my skin barrier. The whole range is excellent and a good example of why we shouldn't judge a product by its packaging.

Image: David Jones.

When I can be bothered to do a face mask I need it to do the most, otherwise it's not worth my time. The word 'extreme' in the product title is pretty accurate — it's super nourishing and hydrating and after 10 minutes (you can wipe off the excess or massage it in) I swear my face looks more rested. It's really nice to do before makeup if you're going somewhere fancy.

Image: SWET.

There are very few dry shampoos that impress me. Many leave my hair feeling too gritty and with too much residue or white blotches, while heaps of others don't seem to do anything at all. This one is brilliant. Designed for those who exercise, it mops up oil without leaving hair feeling gross in another way. I love that it's also in a pump and not an aerosol — very travel-friendly.

