LEIGH CAMPBELL: The 7 summer beauty essentials I swear by.

I know you think this is going to be a lecture about sunscreen but it’s not. (Okay, maybe just a tiny one at the end.)

It’s about the products I call on in summer, year after year, to get me through the party season/end of work rush/hot and humid weather/lazy holiday period.

Shall we begin?

Side note: The women who are owning summer. Post continues below.

Face mist in the fridge.

Violins, please… I don't have air-conditioning.

But perhaps the reason I haven't saved up for it yet is that a face mist kept in the fridge door is a pretty decent alternative!

A cold spritz just feels so nice on the face and chest after a hot day at the beach, or a hot day watching Netflix.

Currently next to my milk is the Murad Prebiotic 3-in-1 MultiMist, $50 and the Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner, $27.95.

Facial oil.

They call it the silly season because sometimes we have a few wines and the next day our skin is thirsty from the dehydration and so our makeup looks dry and silly.

Face oil is your friend on these mornings. Massage a few drops into the skin - really push it in there - and let it absorb for a few minutes before applying your makeup.

You’ll be back to your dewy, not-hungover-looking self in no time.

My parched post-drinking face loves the Jojoba Company Australian Jojoba, $19.95 and the Ipsum Best Skin Face Oil Intense, $75.

Blotting paper.

I love to look luminous but sometimes the humidity forgets its manners and so I go from looking glowy to oily and I don't appreciate that.

It only gets bad on my forehead, nose and chin, so I whip a small pack of blotting papers from my bag, tap-tap-tap one on those areas and problem solved.

You’ll always find a packet of the Sephora Collection Oil Blotting Papers, $7 or the Tatcha The Original Aburatorigami Blotting Papers, $19, in my close proximity.

Eyelid primer.

I have oily eyelids at the best of times, but in summer they really like to mess with my eye makeup.

Even if I’m just wearing mascara and a tiny bit of liner on the top lash line, I still end up with smudges in the crease or up near my brows by lunchtime.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty with Leigh Campbell. Post continues below.

The solution is eyelid primer, even if no eyeshadow is being worn on top. It mattes down the area and stops oil from migrating product to where it’s not supposed to be.

I swipe on and blend away either the Nude By Nature Perfecting Eye primer, $19.95, or the NARS Smudgeproof Eyeshadow base, $42, on the reg.

A punchy lippie.

You know how you just CBF on summer holidays but you want to look like you went to a teeny bit of effort?

Orange or fuchsia lipstick to the rescue! Both shades are more tropical than classic red and applied straight from the bullet, look soooo chic with just sunscreen on skin and filled-in brows.

Tubes I take on every summer holiday are the Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison Lipstick in Vantine Fuchsia, $59 and the MAC Lustre Lipstick in Flamingo, $30.

A Hair mask.

Swimming in the pool and the ocean over the break is the best! Dry hair as a result is not.

You can stop your hair from becoming straw-like from drying chemicals and seawater by putting a hair mask through it before you go swimming.

All you gotta do is dampen the mid-lengths and ends, work some mask through, then chuck your hair back in a chic bun.

The mask will help protect the strands by giving them something to absorb that's not sea or pool water!

I use either the Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Intensive Hair Masque Treatment, $10.00 or the Maui Moisture Shea Butter Hair Mask, $21.95 when I’m using this trick.

Suncreen, obviously.

WEAR SUNSCREEN! Every day on every limb all summer long. The end.

Sign up for our weekly "You Beauty" newsletter, where our beauty gurus impart all their wisdom and share their go-to products.

Feature Image: Supplied.