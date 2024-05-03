LEIGH CAMPBELL: '3 of my favourite Kmart beauty products (that are under $6).’

I'm always at Kmart.

Okay, not always. I don't live there, but I head in-store or order online at least once a week.

I have a four-year-old who loves crafts and has a birthday party to attend nearly every weekend, so gifts are required. I also love a bargain in general so I’m always on the lookout for cheap but excellent purchases like my favourite seam-free crop top and designer jug dupe.

Before I go any further, this isn't an ad for Kmart, I promise. I just know a lot of people are feeling the cost-of-living pressure right now, and it's also so handy to be able to pick up almost anything you need from one store.

This week Erin put her face on the line when she road-tested the Kmart foundation that’s receiving a huge amount of hype on social media. I was so curious because I hadn't tried it yet and was keen to hear her expert opinion.

(Want to read about the $12 foundation that’s going viral right now? Click here.)

But I have tried a lot of makeup from Kmart. After chucking Lego and winter socks in my basket I often find myself at the beauty aisles near the register picking out a product or two to trial.

I've road-tested some stuff that was… okay. But I’ve also found some absolute winners. So, here are my top three faves from Kmart that I use all the time and will absolutely repurchase.

Image: Kmart/Canva.

I am OBSESSED with this highlighter. It’s juicy and luminous without being too sparkly or glittery. A very fancy makeup artist did my face for an event a few weeks ago and I took this along for her to use. She was super hesitant because she has plenty of other spendy highlighters in her kit, but I insisted and she couldn't believe how nice it was. I love it.

Image: Kmart/Canva.

I'm a combo gal, so although I like my skin to look dewy and radiant, I still need to matte down my T-zone as my final makeup step. This powder is wonderful — finely milled and great and getting rid of shine without looking chalky or drying.

Image: Kmart/Canva.

I actually bought these drops to add to a favourite foundation of mine that is a tad too light for my complexion. It worked a treat, and it’s also fantastic for adding to your moisturiser for a bit of glow, or as a liquid contour.

What are your favourite Kmart products? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@leighacampbell.