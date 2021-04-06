LEIGH CAMPBELL: Just 5 beauty things I’m obsessed with right now.

Each week on You Beauty my co-host Kelly McCarren and I reveal our favourite expensive and affordable product of the week.

At the risk of bragging, some weeks I trial so many new products that it’s hard to narrow it down to just two to recommend - there’s more I want to talk about!

Sure, I test heaps of duds, too - half the time I’m left with patchy foundation or flaky mascara as a hazard of the job - but lately there's been so much great newness, I thought I'd put together a post to tell you about it all.

Without further ado...