Calling all Gemini vegetarians! Legally Blonde is getting a prequel series.

Um, hold the phone, because Amazon has just announced big news: A prequel to Legally Blonde, titled Elle, is coming.

We watched her pursue her dreams and attend Harvard University to become a kickass lawyer, and now, thanks to the streamer, we'll get a glimpse of what our favourite blonde, Elle Woods, was like in high school.

Watch: Reese Witherspoon sits down with Oprah Winfrey. Post continues below.

So grab your pink dress, start practising the 'bend and snap,' and let's dive into everything we know so far about Elle, the prequel series to Legally Blonde.

What is Elle about?

Despite being an Academy Award-winning actress and founder of the multi-million-dollar production company Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon has never shied away from expressing her fondness for Legally Blonde, a film that debuted 23 years ago.

So, when it came to unveiling Elle, the actress took to the big stage with the film's famous pooch, Bruiser, during Amazon's 2024 upfront presentation, and announced it herself.

"I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!" the actress said in a statement.

"I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine — along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell — for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

Who has been cast in Elle?

Sadly, details regarding the cast have not been disclosed, but we're confident that whoever portrays the teenage version of Elle will bring the character to life.

Stay tuned for more updates.

When is Elle going to be released?

An official release date hasn't been disclosed yet, but rest assured, as soon as we have more information, you'll be the first to know!

Now, excuse me as I begin my monthly Legally Blonde binge...

Feature Image: MGM Studios.