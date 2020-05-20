Where are they now? The cast of Legally Blonde, 19 years since we first met Elle Woods.

Almost every Legally Blonde fan is guilty of purposefully dropping their pen in front of someone cute, so that they can ~sexily~ pick it back up.

It’s very attractive, or so Elle Woods would have us believe.

via GIPHY

It’s been 19 years since the original Legally Blonde was released in cinemas, yet the film somehow never gets old.

The movie inspired a sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003). Then in 2007 there was a musical, which has been performed all over the world.

Most excitingly though, is the franchise is set to return to the big screen with a third movie, with Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor teaming up to write the script.

So in the name of nostalgia and preparation for what’s to come, here is what the cast of the original Legally Blonde film have been doing since 2001.

Elle Woods – Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon is without a doubt the most famous face to come out of Legally Blonde.

In 2002, one year after the movie, the New Orleans born actress starred in the cult romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

A year later, as her career began to skyrocket, the actress announced she was separating from husband Ryan Phillippe, father of her two children, Ava and Deacon.

In the years that followed, Witherspoon starred in Walk the Line (2005) alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Water for Elephants (2011) alongside Robert Pattinson.

She dated Jake Gyllenhaal from 2007-2009, and in 2010 it was reported that she was dating Jim Toth, a talent agent. The couple married in 2011 and a year later, they welcomed their son, Tennessee.

In 2017, Reese Witherspoon moved into television when she debuted as Madeline in Big Little Lies, and she's currently starring in Apple TV+'s Morning Wars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

The 44-year-old's life has not been bound strictly to stardom. Reese Witherspoon started her own production company Hello Sunshine, which has produced Gone Girl, Wild, and the aforementioned television show Big Little Lies. The actress and entrepreneur has also started her own Southern inspired clothing and homewares line, Draper James, named in honour of her grandparents.

We'll bend and snap to that.

Emmett – Luke Wilson.

Luke Wilson maintained a career in cinema and television after Legally Blonde.

The Texas-born 48-year-old, whose brother is actor Owen Wilson, went on to star as Michael Kelso's older brother Casey Kelso on That 70's Show from 2002 through to 2005.

In 2007, he starred in the thriller Vacancy alongside Kate Beckinsale, as well as featuring as the protagonist in the indie film Henry Poole is Here.

Three years later, he starred in Death at a Funeral, and between 2011 and 2013, he debuted as Levi Callow in Enlightened.

The actor keeps his romantic life pretty much under wraps.

He is, however, rumoured to have dated basketball star Meg Simpson for a considerable amount of time.

Vivian Kensington – Selma Blair.

While Selma Blair's character Vivian Kensington wasn't exactly charming, the 47-year-old actress herself is incredibly inspiring.

In 2002, after Legally Blonde, the actress starred in The Sweetest Thing (2002) alongside Cameron Diaz, and continued to star in an impressively popular string of films throughout the noughties.

But behind-the-scenes the actress was struggling with MS, which she was diagnosed with in 2018 after years of thinking she was suffering minor illnesses or even a pinched nerve.

The Cruel Intentions actress posted a photo of an X-Ray to Instagram, discussing degenerative diseases more generally.

"I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job," she wrote in the post.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best," she added.

Blair is mother to eight-year-old son Arthur, who she shares with her fashion designer ex Jason Bleick.

Warner – Matthew Davis.

One year after Legally Blonde, Matthew Davis played another 'cool guy', Matt Tollman in Blue Crush.

In 2006, the 42-year-old actor starred in What About Brian, and in 2007 he moved into television as Alaric Saltzman on The Vampire Diaries.

He married actress Kiley Casciano from Nappily Ever After in 2018, and is currently starring in Legacies on Netflix.

Oh, and he ran a half-marathon, which is very Warner.

Paulette – Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge is one the most iconic characters from Legally Blonde. But for many millennials, the 58-year-old actress is remembered for one of her classiest roles on screen; Stifler's mum in the American Pie franchise – a role she revisited between 1999 and 2001.

Following her turn as Elle Woods' nail artist, she starred in the sitcom Joey as Bobbie, and in 2004 she starred as Hilary Duff's evil stepmother (with an obsession with green lawns and Norwegian salmon) in A Cinderella Story.

Between 2011 and 2017, she also starred in the sitcom 2 Broke Girls as Sophie. But last year she was thrust back into the public eye when she revisited the character of Paulette in Ariana Grande's music video for Thank U, Next, which spoofed Legally Blonde as well as Suddenly 30 and Bring it On.

Brooke Taylor Windham – Ali Larter.

Brooke Taylor Windham is well remembered as the celebrity fitness instructor in Legally Blonde who cited liposuction as her alibi for murder.

But Ali Larter couldn't be further from the character she played.

Since Legally Blonde, the 44-year-old actress has starred in a range of horror films, with a few romantic comedies on the side.

In 2003, the New Jersey born actress and model starred in Final Destination 2. Her appearance in the franchise typecast the actress into the horror genre, and she continued to star in the Resident Evil films in 2007, 2010 and 2016, as well as the thriller Obsessed and the science fiction TV series Heroes from 2006 to 2010.

But she didn't completely shy away from chick flicks in the decade following Legally Blonde.

In 2013, Larter took a turn away from acting to release her cookbook Kitchen Revelry: A Year of Festive Menus from My Home to Yours.

She has been married to fellow actor Hayes MacArthur since 2009, and the couple share two children – Theodore, eight, and Vivienne, four.

Professor Callahan – Victor Garber.

He started off as the admirable law professor who was enchanted by Elle Woods' pink scented resume, but in the end Professor Callahan was just a pervert with an agenda.

Ugh.

But what has Victor Garber been doing since 2001?

The Canadian born actor has kept his life incredibly quiet, but has continued to act in television and film.

The 71-year-old actor has most famously starred in Argo (2012) as the Canadian ambassador to Iran alongside Ben Affleck.

He is married to a fellow Canadian, artist and model, Rainer Andreesen.

UPS Guy – Bruce Thomas.

Okay. So maybe the UPS guy wasn't the most famous face in the first Legally Blonde film, but after his character was revisited in Ariana Grande's music video Thank U, Next, it's worth checking up on the old fella.

Between 2000 and 2002, the actor became famous for his role as Batman in a string of advertisements for General Motors' OnStar service in the United States.

He starred in the second Legally Blonde, and in 2008 starred in the slasher film Babysitter Wanted.

He also continued to feature in a few minor roles in film and on television.

Feature image: MGM Distribution Co.