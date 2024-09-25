We've never seen a war fought like this before. It's setting a new, and terrifying blueprint.

Tensions in the Middle East are at boiling point, with technological warfare rising.

Last Tuesday, hundreds of pagers exploded across Lebanon, detonating simultaneously.

It's believed approximately 3,000 of the pagers exploded when a coded message was sent to them, activating the explosive material inside the devices.

These pagers were mainly used by members of Hezbollah, who had been trying to evade international mobile phone surveillance.

The explosion killed 12 people, including two children, and injured nearly 3,000 others.

Hezbollah is a paramilitary group which is sponsored by Iran. Israel and many Western allies — including the US, UK and Australia — classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation.

Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas, and recently launched rockets towards northern Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with counter-missiles, and there have been deaths on both sides.

Soon after last week's explosion, Lebanese security sources alleged Israel's spy agency Mossad — which has a long history of pulling off sophisticated attacks on foreign soil — planted explosives inside these pagers imported by Hezbollah months before the detonations.

In a brief statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's goals were clear and its actions spoke for themselves. Israel has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

A mere day later, a second attack occurred.

Hand-held radios, commonly known as walkie-talkies, were detonated across Lebanon. At least 39 people were killed, and thousands wounded.

The remnants of a walkie-talkie that exploded in Lebanon. Image: AAP.

Airstrikes then occurred between Israel and Hezbollah.

But it was an airstrike from Israel on Tuesday that led to significant casualties. Lebanese authorities say 558 of their people were killed, including 50 children and 94 women. A further 1835 were wounded, and tens of thousands more have fled for safety.

A top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures were killed in the airstrikes.

Israel's military had issued TV, text message and automated phone warnings to Lebanese locals to leave areas where Hezbollah might be operating because the IDF would be launching strikes "shortly".

It's since been alleged that Israel hacked into Lebanon's telecommunications networks to reach civilians.

Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary said his ministry had received a similar call, describing the situation as "a psychological war".

Today there are reports that Israel has begun dropping leaflets into parts of Lebanon with a "very dangerous" barcode and QR code on them, according to Hezbollah's media office.

The barcode allegedly "withdraws all information" from phones if scanned.

Israel's government spokesperson dodged questions about the barcode at his recent press conference.

The attacks on communications equipment used by Hezbollah and Lebanese civilians are increasingly viewed as heralding a return to all-out war.

A new, and terrifying blueprint for war.

The weaponisation of ordinary communication devices represents a concerning new development in warfare.

The United Nations human rights chief said the targeting of thousands of Lebanese people using pagers, two-way radios and electronic equipment is a violation of international human rights law.

Watch: the aftermath of the deadly airstrike on Lebanon. Post continues below.

Israel says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. It accuses Hamas and other armed groups, such as Hezbollah, of endangering civilians by operating in densely populated areas.

As one academic wrote for The Conversation: "In an era of increasing geopolitical tensions, there might be world leaders who feel that they can test the possibilities of the tactics that their hackers and technological experts have been planning and experimenting with."

He added: "In times of dramatic and rapid change in AI, drones, robots and cyberattacks, the only certainty is uncertainty in this complex, and often terrifying, world we are living in."

Israel has engaged in a war with Hamas and other non-state actors in the Middle East since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack, killing approximately 1200 civilians and taking about 250 hostages, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's drive to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, including at least 17,000 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Much of Gaza lies in ruins.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have since urged for an immediate de-escalation in the region.

It comes a week after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that demands Israel end "its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within 12 months.

The resolution received 124 votes in favour while 43 countries — including Australia — abstained and Israel, the United States and 12 others voted no.

A General Assembly resolution is not binding but carries political weight. But for civilians in the Middle East and for the world watching on, it's hoped an end to the conflict can occur sooner rather than later. Lives depend on it.

With AAP.

Feature Image: Getty.