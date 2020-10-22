'I knew I needed an escape plan.' The reality of leaving an abusive relationship in 2020.

Leaving her abusive relationship in August finally drew to a close what Daisy describes as a very difficult five years.

It also wasn’t the first time Daisy had tried to escape the abuse.

Her relationship with her former partner began in 2015. She thought he was everything she had long searched for.

“My first impression was that he was the ‘nice guy’, which was the complete opposite to my usual type,” she reflects.

But within months, Daisy began to see another side: one of anger and aggression, temper and tantrums.

“He just flipped out one night, not very long into the relationship, and… said that I was going to make him [hurt himself].”

The neighbours heard her screams and called the police, resulting in him being put on a Domestic Violence Order (DVO) - an official document issued by the court to stop threats or acts of domestic violence.

A few months later when the DVO had expired, he managed to convince Daisy to restart the relationship.

It wasn’t long before the police were called out again.

“He told them that I scratched his arm during an argument,” Daisy recalls. The altercation resulted in a cross application, meaning they both had a DVO against each other.

The bigger problem though? “I wanted to end the relationship and he didn't.”

Also, Daisy was now pregnant with their first child.

To discuss the future of their relationship and their new roles as parents, Daisy agreed to meet with him at a local pub. “He was trying to win me back,” she recalls.

But when Daisy resisted his advances, “he just got very aggressive in public, was smashing things, pushing me into walls, hitting the pokie machines and throwing glasses.”

He found himself in a jail cell for five months as a result.

Upon his release, Daisy’s partner wanted to meet his child.

“He was sorry,” she recalls, “and I wanted to play happy family.”

Daisy says the two formed a relationship again, as they cared for their small baby, for about a year before the toxic cycle of abuse began once more, often after drinking and gambling.

It was during this period that the financial abuse worsened.

Then, in November of 2019, another physical altercation broke out, but this time, neighbours didn’t hear.

“He punched me in the head, and told me he wasn’t leaving.

“At that point, because of the prior history, I knew that if I wanted to break up with him, I would either need an escape plan or wait for the police to be called.”

Daisy didn’t necessarily start 2020 knowing she would finally break free from the relationship. She didn’t know if he would let her leave. But she certainly hoped she would find a safe time to execute her escape plan.

When it came to leaving him, Daisy says he was accepting and apologetic. But she knew - thanks to all the Domestic Violence Facebook groups she had joined - that the period right after leaving an abuser could be the most dangerous.

She was right. He returned with heated anger and, as mentioned, was gone before police arrived on scene. Thankfully, they were able to catch him.