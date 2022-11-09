"I called you a sl*t." The 5 biggest moments from Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari's interview.

Sound the alarm, elder millennials.

Because Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari just hashed out their decades old, Laguna Beach-era drama.

Yes. Finally.

LC joined former nemesis Kristin and mutual ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti on the season finale of their podcast Back to the Beach, where they rewatch and unpack their experiences on the reality show, which ran on MTV from 2004 until 2006.

Lauren's appearance is huge news for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the entire plot of Laguna Beach was essentially that Lauren and Kristin hated each other, and secondly, Lauren has famously avoided all talk about her reality TV beginnings.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the long-awaited chat.

Lauren finally watched Laguna Beach properly after contracting COVID.

Lauren Conrad famously never watched her reality TV appearances all the way through, but that all changed when she was stuck at home with COVID.

"I was, like, locked in a house by myself for 10 days. So, I was like, 'OK, well there's no one around me.' Like, 'I can do this now.' Like, 'I can sit and watch a couple of these episodes.' And then I listened to your guys' pilot [podcast]. And I thought you did a really nice job," she told Kristin and Stephen.

"Watching it was, like, so much worse than I had imagined it would be," she said. "It was really cringey. And I noticed, like, I don't say a lot in this show."

Instead, she said her appearances were "really little bits and, like, weird faces".

Lauren and Kristin's feud was exaggerated by MTV.

In breaking news, reality TV is not... real.

Lauren and Kristin discussed how any "beef" they had was "done" before MTV cameras began rolling, despite that being a focus of two full television seasons.

As the story goes, Kristin and Stephen dated and then Lauren and Stephen hooked up, which spurned the drama that sustained the show.

Image: MTV.

On the podcast, Lauren recalled how she and Kristin fought at their school formal, which happened a week before filming began, but had resolved their issues by the time MTV arrived.

"I don't think we were best friends, but we were fine," she said.

"I think they saw this as a starting point and then they ran with it. Which I get — it made for an interesting show."

Kristin agreed that MTV really exaggerated their 'feud'.

"There was, like, a little truth to what happened with the three of us. But I felt like MTV coming kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been," Kristin said.

Other parts of Lauren's life were hidden so the show could focus on the love triangle.

Lauren said the show flattened her identity somewhat, so her storyline could focus heavily around the love triangle drama with Kristin and Stephen.

"I think they took a small piece of me and used it," she said. "Like, I'm often kind of off in a corner just, like, creepily watching you guys.

"They didn't want me to have anything else," she explained.

One thing that was kept hidden was that she had several boyfriends during the time the show was filmed.

"I feel so bad for them if they ever watch this [to see me] just, like, going after this guy," she said.

Kristin said "they really hammered the love triangle home".

"They didn't want me to have anything else," Lauren agreed.

Lauren and Kristin both apologised for calling each other 'sl*ts'.

In one of Laguna Beach's most memorable episodes, the group head to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and drama ensues. Of course.

In the episode, Lauren called Kristin a "sl*t".

On the podcast, she apologised.

"My biggest regret, watching it, I called you a sl*t. I'm so sorry. I couldn't believe I did that. Because I think where I'm at now I would never call another woman that. And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh, gross,'" she said.

Kristin also apologised to Lauren for saying "some really dumb stuff", including returning the "sl*t" insult several episodes later (we really were throwing that word around like confetti in 2004, sigh).

"When I watch it now, I’m like, I wasn’t confident at all. I was actually so insecure. And I took it out on you in a lot of ways. And so, I am sorry for that because I said some horrible things."

Lauren's narration was scripted for her.

Lauren said when she was called in to narrate the first season of the show, she was fed lines and felt like she couldn't object to them

"They write you a script. And you're like 'OK, guess this is what I read,'" she explained.

"I think there was probably a few things I would say, 'I don't think this is right,' or, 'I feel uncomfortable. But I think, because you're so young, and you were like, 'Well, this is what I signed up for. This is your job.'"

Kristin said she could understand that experience.

"I felt like I was off on a little island and I was the only one who was manipulated and edited. Talking to Stephen, and then now having everyone come on [the podcast], I've realised everyone was in the same boat."

And just like that, an entire generation got closure.

Feature image: Instagram.