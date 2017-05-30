Lauren Brant's nursery is stunning. And it's unlike anything we've ever seen.

Lauren Brant has given her fans a peek into her son Miller’s nursery and it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen.

The new mum explained on Instagram that her son, who she shares with partner Barry Hall, arrived 10 days early, so his bedroom wasn’t quite ready in time.

And now that she’s shown us the finished product, we think Miller would agree it was worth the wait (if he weren’t a three-week-old baby, that is).

Shying away from traditional baby blues in favour of whites and neutrals, the 28-year-old has created what can best be described as a cosy winter wonderland – complete with adorable polar bears.

