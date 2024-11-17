These are the trendy laundry accessories TikTok mums are raving about.

Let's be real—laundry isn't exactly the most glamorous chore. But the cool mums of #LaundryTok have found a way to make it… well, almost fun?

Forget about the usual laundry baskets that leave you wishing you could just throw your clothes on the floor instead.

We're talking about the trendy laundry accessories that are all the rage right now, and guess what? They're actually practical, too.

The HAY laundry basket – $42

First up, the HAY laundry basket. Loved for its sleek design and sturdy construction, this basket has been a top choice for those looking to add some style to their laundry routine.

Made from durable plastic, it's available in two sizes and is perfect for tidying up everything from clothes to toys.

The only issue? It's often out of stock, and at $42, it's a bit of an investment for a simple laundry basket. You can check it out here.

For a fraction of the price, Kmart's Oval Trellis Laundry Basket offers a similar look and function. It's spacious, lightweight, and comes with a handy 50-litre capacity—perfect for family-sized loads.

Plus, at just $12, it's a steal.

Talk about a way to make your laundry chic (finally). Find it at Kmart here.

The viral 'Strucket' – $113.31 for a bundle

The Strucket has taken TikTok by storm. It's not just a laundry basket; it's a soaking and straining station with an interlocking strainer and plug system, so you never have to touch dirty water again.

From soaking stained tea towels to cleaning kids' toys, it's a versatile addition to any household.

But it does come with a price tag—$113.31 for a bundle of two 19L Struckets. Get it here.

Another Kmart favourite: Collapsible Large Basket – $18

If space is at a premium, Kmart's Collapsible Laundry Basket might just be what you need. It folds down easily, making it ideal for smaller homes or apartments.

Reviewers raved about its convenience, with one user sharing, "This is a great collapsible laundry basket for my small cottage with limited space."

You can pick it up at Kmart here.

Sort your life out: Hamper with 3 drawers – $45

Another hot Kmart item, the Hamper with 3 Drawers, is perfect for those who want a little more organisation in their laundry space.

This $45 solution allows you to separate different loads, and reviews have praised its practicality.

"Easy to assemble, sturdy, and very functional," one user wrote. It's a versatile and budget-friendly option if you want to elevate your laundry game.

Plus, you will finally have a spot to put the clothes that aren't fully dirty yet but not fit to go back in the drawers, rather than on the occasional chair.

Grab it at Kmart here.

Ultimate stain remover: Sard Wonder Stick – $6

No laundry routine is complete without a good stain remover, and the Sard Wonder Stick is a TikTok favourite.

Perfect for tackling protein, greasy, and coloured stains, it's specially formulated to start working as soon as it touches the fabric and can be used up to seven days before washing.

It's effective in all wash temperatures, and at just $6, it's an affordable must-have. Plus, it even fits in your handbag so you can take it on the go. Find it at Woolworths here.

Space saver: Behind the door airer — $15.

Sick of hanging your towel over the door to dry, or your airer taking up heaps of space in your home?

Kmart have an ingenious behind-the-door airer which is renter friendly as it just hooks onto the back of your laundry door.

It has pull-down airing rungs that allow you to collapse it when not in use. What more could you want? Shop it here.

