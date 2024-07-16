LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'You're going to see these trends everywhere in summer.'

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.
Have you listened to this week's episode of Nothing To Wear yet? It's all about the fashion I spotted on my recent trip to London.
The northern hemisphere is enjoying summer right now, so we're about to see these trends hit Aussie stores when spring/summer collections launch.
Listen to the podcast to hear more about each trend, then check out my options for each one below.
You can thank me when summer rolls around and you're already bang on trend!
Pale pastels
Forcast Amalfi Pleated Skirt, $89.99.
M.N.G Martina Dress, $129.95.
Calli Luca Jumpsuit, $159.95.
Ethnically inspired and Batik prints
Preview Sleeveless Satin Slip Dress, $50.
ShowPo Karla Two Piece Set, $109.95.
Atmos&Here Maldives Linen Blend Mini Dress, $99.95.
Leopard print
Cotton On Haven A-Line Skirt, $49.99.
Sportsgirl Printed Crop Straight Denim Jean, 89.95.
H&M Espadrille Sneakers, $27.99.
Short skirts, shorts and skorts
Dissh Julie Cream Tailored Skort, $129.99.
Zara Mini Skirt With Bow Detail, $69.95.
ShowPo Elyssa Shorts, $49.95.
Boho and fringing details
M&S Pure Cotton Broderie Blouse, $97.99.
H&M Macrame Shopper, $89.99
M.N.G Embroidered Detail Stress, $219.95
Brights
Seed Linen Pleated Elasticated Pants, $159.95.
ShowPo Michelle Oversized Blazer, $109.95.
Madison The Label Daniella Dress, $110.
Satin and silk
SNDYS Camilla Maxi Dress, $99.
Pilgrim Veronica Satin Pant, $119.95.
Primness Sunchaser Skirt, $385.
Red still reigns
Rubi Aries Bag, $29.99.
M.N.G Alba Shoes, $109.95.
Kmart Racer Back Midi Dress, $15.
Toe sandals
Ravella Faith Sandals, $89.95.
Billini Zarai Sandals, $89.95.
Tony Bianco Lucie Sandals, $139.95.
