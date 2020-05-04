What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Monday May 4.

Australian numbers remain low.

The national death toll from COVID-19 reached 95 on Sunday, following the death of an 83-year-old in Western Australia and another person at the Anglicare-run nursing home, Newmarch House, in western Sydney.

But only 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the 24 hours to Sunday afternoon, taking the national total to 6801, still an extremely low figure by international standards.

South Australia has recorded its 11th straight day with no new cases. There are just seven active cases in the state.

In Queensland, which relaxed some measures over the weekend, police were forced to issue more than 30 infringement notices for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions on the first day of easing curbs.

There was only one new case recorded in the state yesterday, but the ABC reports the source of the case is yet to be confirmed.

"Although we are now seriously looking at what measures could be relaxed... we are very cautious about the need to move slowly," Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said yesterday.