How to survive the last two weeks of school.

We’re almost there… Just hang in a little longer.

Parents and teachers unite, we’ve almost made it.

Almost.

As any parent (or teacher) knows the last weeks of school are often the worst.

There’s a mix of excitement for holidays and exhaustion from a long school year. Kids are somehow hypo yet lethargic all at once.

We can see the light at the end of the tunnel but we aren’t there yet.

Before we get too excited about Christmas and start packing our bags for our beach holidays we have to survive the next two weeks.

To help you do that we’ve compiled a list of our top tips for surviving the last few weeks of school:

1. Stick to your routine.

Do not, I repeat, do not let yourself get out of routine yet. Drop-offs, pick-ups and after school activities still need to be done. Groceries bills and housework all still there too. Stick to your regular routine. Two weeks. That’s it. It’s so close now, you can do it.

2. Be patient after excursions.

More often than not end of year excursions are to water parks, beaches or areas where kids are allowed to roam free and play. They’ll either come home tired and cranky or super hyped up.

Be prepared for both.

Depending on their mood allow for rest time or have suitable snacks and games on standby.

3. Keep everyone hydrated.

Hot. It's so hot. A lot of schools don’t have air conditioning in class rooms and the next few weeks have regular 30+ days predicted. Being dehydrated can make you sick, tired and cranky. Make sure everyone always has water, preferably chilled, close by at all times.

4. Continue reading/homework.

Often reading and academic learning is forgotten throughout holidays. Keep reading and homework right up until the end of term, or at least until the teacher says there is no more homework. Try and continue to read through the holidays. Pick summer holiday books or Christmas themed books to keep the kids interested.

5. Don’t let them stay up late.

It’s all daylight savings fault but don’t give in. Not yet. They have 6 weeks to stay up late. Enjoy the peaceful evenings and keep their 7pm bedtime for a few more weeks.

6. Remember it’s not holidays, yet.

I know there are decorations in the shops and we all suddenly feel like turning into holiday mode but it’s not holidays yet. Yes it’s hot and we’re all tired from a big year but we aren’t there yet. Hold out for two more weeks then let all the celebrations begin.

7. Enjoy it!

If you’re anything like me you’ll have your kids home for the best part of 6 weeks. They’ll fight and make mess and generally get all summer-holiday-crazy on you. We’ve still got two weeks until that happens. Enjoy it.

How do you plan to survive the last couple of weeks of school? Do you have any more tips?

And if you are looking for summer holiday reading for your kids, CLICK THROUGH the top 20 books every kid should read...

Like this? Try:

The perfect holiday destinations for parents (and kids).

10 rules you give up during school holidays.