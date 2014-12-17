Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for less than $50.

There’s nothing better than to see the joy on someone’s face when you’ve bought them a present they absolutely love. There’s nothing worse than realising you don’t have a present for someone and you’re desperately short of time.

I recently dropped in to Big W with a $50 voucher in search of great present ideas. These ones are all less than $50 each – some a lot less– and are sure to be a hit.

So here are seven gifts to have on hand when you need a last-minute gift. Christmas gift buying: sorted.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this is an advertorial for Big W.

1. Fun appliances.

Summer is HOT. Really, really hot. But a healthy, ice-cold frappe will make you more friends than salad. The Kambrook Blitz 2 Go Blender ($48) makes it easy to blend fruit, vegies and even icy drinks, so you’ll be giving the gift of health and convenience. Winning! It can pump out smoothies and shakes and fresh summery icy creations that will make short work out of all that leftover summer fruit.

The Kambrook Blitz 2 Go Blender.

2. A slushy maker.

No one in their right mind would turn down a frosty slushy on a hot day. Not only are slushies super tasty, they are fun to make as well – so this Mistral machine ($39) would make a great gift for families with children. It will keep its owner busy whipping up tasty concoctions all summer long.

3. Garden accessories.

Everyone loves an excuse to get started on all of those jobs they’ve been putting off, and shiny new garden toys are a brilliant motivator. If you have a little green thumb in your life, they will love playing with these kids’ John Deere Hedge Clippers or Power Trimmers ($34).

John Deere Power Trimmers. John Deere Power Trimmers.

4. Gadgets.

Tech heads will be stoked to receive Google chromecast ($48) and it is probably one of those gifts your resident techie has been putting off getting for themselves. This gem lets you cast your favourite entertainment from your phone or tablet straight to the TV.

Google chromecast.

5. DVDs.

You can never go wrong with DVDs. If you don’t know the recipient’s favourite movie, narrowing it down to a genre they enjoy should still do the trick. Plus, choose right and you could potentially control the afternoon’s viewing on Christmas Day. What’s not to love about that?

Transformers DVD pack.

6. Entertainment.

Holidays, road trips and BBQs all need a soundtrack to get everyone in the festive mood. This gadget is perfect for the office, travelling, outdoors and on the move. At just $48, the Be outdoor Bluetooth speaker with FM radio is a great option for all ages.

Be outdoor Bluetooth speaker.

Keep this list handy as Christmas rolls around and you’ll never be caught out again. You’re welcome.

How many more presents have you got to tick off your Christmas list?