Last Days of the Space Age is the retro Aussie TV series we've been waiting for.

Dare I say we're in a Golden Age of Television? With award-winning talent and incredible scripts to boot, the Australian TV industry is better than ever.

The latest series to capture our attention is Last Days of the Space Age, a retro Australian dramedy coming to Disney+ later this year. And we've got your exclusive first look.

Last Days of the Space Age is an eight-part series set in Perth, Western Australia, in 1979.

A power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness, while the city hosts the iconic Miss Universe pageant and the US space station, Skylab, crashes just beyond the city's suburbs. Against this backdrop of international cultural and political shifts, three families in a tight-knit coastal community find their marriages, friendships and futures put to the test.

Radha Michell (Olympus Has Fallen), Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire) and Deborah Mailman (Total Control) are leading the stellar cast of the Disney+ series.

They're joined by a powerhouse ensemble of local and international talent, including Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Linh Dan Pham (Blue Bayou), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Vico Thai (Total Control), Ines English (Dead Lucky), Jacek Koman (Jack Irish) and more.

Thomas Weatherall and Deborah Mailman star in Last Days Of The Space Age. Image: Disney Plus.

Emily Grant and Iain Glen in Last Days Of The Space Age. Image: Disney Plus.

The series is helmed by set-up director Bharat Nalluri (Shantaram, Little America), who is joined by directors Rachel Ward (Palm Beach, Devil's Playground) and Kriv Stenders (Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Red Dog).

"I was sitting at home, on holiday," Nalluri recalled. "I'd just done a really big shoot and I wasn't going to commit to anything, but then this script came through and it completely hooked me from the moment I started reading it. I loved that it felt so relevant. We may look back to 1979 and think we're not like that anymore. But humans are humans. We have the same issues, the same worries, and the same hopes that we have now. I think that's what really drives it. It's a great mirror to who we are now. It's not just a 'period piece.'"

"This show is full of hope and joy and light at the end of the tunnel. That's the kind of show I like to make, and I think that's what we have in Last Days of the Space Age. It's a show that looks forward. It's a show that says we can be better. It's a show that says things are changing. There is a lot of drama, but hang in there, there is joy and hope and chance and fun at the end of the journey."

The series will take us back to 1979 in Perth. Image: Disney Plus.

Ines English and George Mason in Last Days Of The Space Age.

When it premieres later this year, we'll absolutely be adding to our weekend watch lists.

Last Days of the Space Age will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 2.

Looking for something to watch right now? Check out The Spill's must-see movie recommendations.





Feature Image: Disney Plus.