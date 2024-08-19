EXCLUSIVE: Larry Emdur got the last laugh at the Logies.

The TV Week Logie Awards was Larry Emdur's night.

Not only did he take home the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter but he won the big one: the Gold Logie.

The Morning Show presenter joked in his speech about being "television's most axed man" and he wasn't wrong in admitting the odds were stacked against him.

Ahead of the Logies, Larry told Mamamia that he was just happy to be nominated. "I'm a winner already being nominated. That's really special to me. I'm at peace with whatever happens next," he said.

"It's very flattering. I think that's the only word. I've tried to find some different words, but that's the only word. I feel really flattered. And I was saying to someone yesterday, it's like a nice, big, warm hug."

Listen to The Quicky unpack Larry Emdur's big night. Post continues after video.





Larry was asked by The Quicky host Claire Murphy if he had practiced his 'winning face', to which he replied "I haven't practiced that face. I have a really good losing face, but I haven't really thought about the winning face."

The veteran TV host wasn't filled with much confidence after an impromptu reading by celebrity psychic Jackie Gillies, who recently told Edmur on The Morning Show that "there will be no Gold for you."

"I get that, I've heard that a lot," Larry somberly replied.

Larry told Mamamia that it "was a real downer" to hear that reading from Jackie.

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards began with host Sam Pang mercilessly roasting the celebrity guests and Larry was not immune to his mockery.

"Larry Emdur nominated for Gold and it’s about time!" Sam said. "Larry's viewers are trapped in nursing homes, he has an incredible connection with hospital waiting rooms and the long-term unemployed. They’re your people, Larry."

Sam Pang was on fine form as host. Image: Getty.

It is true that in Larry's 40-year career in TV, he has had to endure multiple axings and moments of job insecurity. But after years of being overlooked by the Logies, Larry is having the last laugh.

Up against the likes of Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Julia Morris, Robert Irwin, Tony Armstrong and 2023 winner Sonia Kruger, it was the OG host of The Price Is Right who reigned supreme.

"I love this business so much. I love being in TV, I love being on TV and I’ve never done anything else and I’ve never wanted to do anything else," he said upon receiving the coveted Gold Logie.

Emdur also spoke about his wife Sylvie Emdur in his Gold Logie speech.

"Sylvie, thank you for everything you've done. After Price is Right I took a couple of steps down and got axed and axed and axed and Sylvie and I said that’s it, 'no more crappy shows'. And then Channel Ten called me about doing a show called Celebrity Dog School and I said 'we agreed not to do any more crappy shows' and she said 'I need a new kitchen, you are doing it'," he joked.

In his speech, Larry shared that he had waged a bet against himself.

"I was so convinced that I wasn't going to win this that I said that if I did win it, I would have all the nominees' initials tatted on my arse live tomorrow morning," he said in his acceptance speech.

And true to his word, the host got inked on air this morning.

Image: Seven.

Larry spent a large bulk of the broadcast on Monday morning lying on his front and getting his buttocks tattooed.

"Kylie [Gillies], I can’t see what's happening!" Larry turned to his co-host. "Is this what it is like being in those rooms in Border Security."

He joked that it was the "dumbest promise he ever made" after his win.

On The Morning Show, Larry reflected on what it meant to him to win his first Logie and the Gold Logie all in one night.

"It was so surreal. I was standing up there just looking down at all these famous people. I was thinking it was really a moment," Larry said.

"You just go wow, all of TV is in this room. Everything I worked for and everything I wanted to be part of."

Feature image: Getty.