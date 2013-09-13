entertainment

Lara Bingle has posed topless because HIGH FASHION

Lara Bingle.

Lara Bingle has posed topless because HIGH FASHION

Bingle has shot a high-end fashion spread for the September issue of Oyster magazine, and a topless photo of her from the shoot has emerged online.

According to all the exclusive sources in gossip mags, Bingle has been working very hard on her ‘bikini body’ of late, and it would seem now she wants to show it off.

“She’s looking great, feeling fantastic and loving life. She would never do a gratuitous nude shoot but this is high fashion and looks incredible,” her business manager is quoted as saying.

Well, she is wearing Moschino jeans on her bottom half, so that fashion is pretty high.

To see the pics of Lara, click here. For other pics of the Shire’s favourite export, here you go:
2. Anne Hathaway is selling her $4.5million walk-in wardrobe. Yes, you heard that correctly … click here for the WTF details.

3. DROP EVERYTHING: Kate Middleton is back on the red carpet.

The Duchess has made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of royal bubba George and she obviously looks equal parts radient and stunning.

The event was for the very aristocratic-sounding Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. Catherine wore a floor-length gown by Jenny Packham and Jimmy Choo heels. There’s not really much else to say except SPARKLY.

Take a look at the royal couple getting photobombed by a zebra’s bum:

And obviously one pic is never enough so…
4. Ever wondered what Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball music clip would look like if Nicholas Cage‘s head was superimposed on her body? No? Well someone did … and they’ve made it a must-watch reality. THIS is what the internet is for. Click here to see the magic.

Nicole right after she got her booboo.
Nicole right after she got her booboo. Photo via Perez Hilton
5. Nicole Kidman knocked over by a bike.

The Australian actress was leaving the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week when she was hit by bicycle straddling paparazzo, Carl Wu.

Wu reportedly tried to slam on the brakes, but was too close to Nicole to stop the bike, sending her to the floor.

It is currently unclear as to whether a) the bike was a BMX bike or b) Mr Wu identifies as a bandit.

Normally you hear about paparazzi being nudged by celebrities in cars, so this idea of the paparazzi taking the reins on this whole ‘running over people thing’ is really a bit left of field.

Also – how on earth do you take pictures of people while riding a bike?

6. Simon Cowell has confessed he didn’t recognise his mother until he was three or four. Click here to discover the sad reason why.

7. THIS is what people in high fashion think of plus-size models.

First of all, they’re confused about what ‘plus-sized’ means, cos aint no way any of these girls are plus-size. Second, not all women bigger than a size 10 lie around in lazy heaps eating lollies called Percy Pigs.

In a new spread for the CR Fashion Book, (former French Vogue Editor Carine Roitfeld’s magazine), Tom Ford has photographed some ‘big’ girls doing the only thing he was certain they do: eating. Because everyone bigger than Kate Moss is obviously a lardy pig. Here’s the pic:

8. One of the stars of The Talk has revealed she was told to get plastic surgery if she wanted a career as a TV journalist and her family threatened to disown her as a result. See her before and after pics here.

9. Jessica Rowe is returning to the station that she took to court.

After eight years away from Channel Ten, Jessica Rowe is coming home to the network.

Rowe is the final name announced for Ten’s new Studio 10 morning show. She will be sharing the desk with Joe Hildebrand, Ita Buttrose and Sarah Harris:


Rowe left Channel Ten for Nine’s Today Show in tricky circumstances back in 2005, with a court case ensuing between the two networks as a result of the move. That ended in disaster with the Channel Nine “boning” incident, but for the past few years Rowe has found a home on Channel Seven as a host of their Weekend Sunrise program.

Studio 10 will launch later this year as a part of Channel Ten’s new foray into morning television.

