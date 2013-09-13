Lara Bingle has posed topless because HIGH FASHION
Bingle has shot a high-end fashion spread for the September issue of Oyster magazine, and a topless photo of her from the shoot has emerged online.
According to all the exclusive sources in gossip mags, Bingle has been working very hard on her ‘bikini body’ of late, and it would seem now she wants to show it off.
“She’s looking great, feeling fantastic and loving life. She would never do a gratuitous nude shoot but this is high fashion and looks incredible,” her business manager is quoted as saying.
Well, she is wearing Moschino jeans on her bottom half, so that fashion is pretty high.
3. DROP EVERYTHING: Kate Middleton is back on the red carpet.
The Duchess has made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of royal bubba George and she obviously looks equal parts radient and stunning.
The event was for the very aristocratic-sounding Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London. Catherine wore a floor-length gown by Jenny Packham and Jimmy Choo heels. There’s not really much else to say except SPARKLY.
Take a look at the royal couple getting photobombed by a zebra’s bum:
And obviously one pic is never enough so…
