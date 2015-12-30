Lara and Sam Worthington have celebrated their one-year anniversary.

One year on from her wedding to Sam Worthington, Lara Bingle also-Worthington has posted a celebratory throwback picture of her and her actor hubby on Instagram, in a rarely seen move by the (now) social-media-shy couple.

It was a well-kept secret that Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington married late last year, but it wasn’t until two months ago that Ms Bingle officially confirmed that the famous duo had tied the knot.

Lara Bingle revealed to Kyle and Jackie O that her and Sam married on December 28th, 2014, when she was six months pregnant with the pair’s first child.

Unfortunately, their nine-month-old son, Rocket Zot, was nowhere to be seen in the loved up snap.

Still can’t believe how lucky I am. 28.12.2014 #oneyearagoyesterday #married A photo posted by Lara Worthington (@laraworthington) on Dec 29, 2015 at 3:33pm PST

Lara, 28 and Sam, 39, married in Melbourne in a very intimate ceremony with less than 10 guests, friends and family in attendance.