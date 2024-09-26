Lana Del Rey has publicly dated an alligator tour guide for 4 months. They have big news to share.

It seems like Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene's whirlwind romance continues, with the couple rumoured to be taking their relationship to the next level.

It was just four months ago when Del Rey made headlines for her romance with the Louisiana-based alligator tour guide, and now word on the street is that the romance has quickly progressed. And we hear wedding bells.

The 39-year-old "Summertime Sadness" singer and her 49-year-old boyfriend have reportedly obtained a marriage license on September 23, a Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court confirmed to PEOPLE.

Told you it was some big news! This license means the couple has 30 days to get married, for the unaware.

To keep you up to speed, here's absolutely everything you need to know about Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene's relationship.

When did they start dating?

According to the internet, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene have actually known each other for several years. It appears the singer posted pictures with the airboat captain on Facebook in 2019 after taking one of his wildlife tours.

"Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours," she captioned a set of images on Facebook.

Image: Lana Del Rey/Facebook.

This experience seems to have left a lasting impression on the singer, as she returned for another tour in 2024.

However, it's only in recent times that their romantic relationship appears to have taken off, with Del Rey referring to Dufrene as "my guy" in an Instagram post during a visit to Louisiana. She captioned the photo, which featured the singer and her two siblings on an airboat tour, "Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay."

Image: Instagram/@honeymoon.

The pair were then spotted holding hands in August 2024 at the Reading & Leeds Festival in England, before this TikTok of the pair walking hand-in-hand at the Leeds Festival went viral.

Who is Jeremy Dufrene?

Jeremy Dufrene is an airboat boat captain from Louisiana, working for Arthur's Airboat Tours. His job involves guiding tourists through the swamps and marshes of Louisiana, showcasing local wildlife, including alligators and various bird species.

Before finding his calling as an airboat captain, Dufrene worked at a chemical plant. His bio on the tour company's website states that he quickly realised being a captain was a great fit for him.

Dufrene is also a father, with two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene's public appearances.

Del Rey has been relatively private about her connection with Dufrene. When rumours initially started circulating about their relationship, she responded to an Instagram post that asked, "What's your take on this developing relationship? Are these new details raising any red flags for you?"

In a comment on the post, she wrote, "No", along with "Also, that's not his daughter on Twitter", referring to a 'comment' from his 'daughter' on the next slide).

Image:Instagram/@ thejustnlife.

However, in recent times, the couple have become increasingly public with their relationship.

In early September 2024, Del Rey brought Dufrene as her plus one to model Karen Elson's wedding in New York City. The couple was photographed leaving Electric Lady Studios hand-in-hand, in matching ensembles, with Del Rey in a blue satin halter dress and Dufrene in a blue suit. Cute!

Marriage license and future plans.

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene obtained a marriage license on September 23, 2024, in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana as per PEOPLE.

It's a significant move from the couple, which is the first step for them to tie the knot in the near future. It's important to note that obtaining a marriage license doesn't necessarily mean the couple have already tied the knot. In Louisiana, couples typically have 30 days from the date of issuance to use the license before it expires.

This means Del Rey and Dufrene have until late October to officially exchange vows if they choose to do so.

Lana Del Rey's response to the rumours.

While neither Del Rey nor Dufrene have publicly confirmed their relationship or addressed the wedding rumours, the couple's recent public sightings and the fact they've obtained a marriage license is a clear indicator that their relationship has quickly evolved from a chance meeting on an airboat tour to something deeper.

The unexpected celebrity and non-celebrity relationship has undoubtedly captivated the public, as fans eagerly await more news about the potential wedding (a grand celebrity wedding? A quiet, intimate ceremony? An airboat wedding?!).

As their love story continues to unfold, one thing rings true: love can be found in some pretty unexpected places — from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the swamps of Louisiana.

Feature image: Facebook/Lana Del Rey.