Melbourne mum left fuming after receiving stern note from school over her child's snack.

The lunchbox police are at it again. This time at a Melbourne school with a child in kindergarten.

Speaking to Seven News, a mum said her child wasn’t permitted to finish her lunch because one of the snacks didn’t comply with the school’s nutrition standards.

The offending lunch item? A lamington.

The lamington was sent home uneaten with a note from the school asking: “Please don’t send this item in your child’s lunch again.”

The mother responded to the lunchbox police, saying the lamington only contained 40 calories.

The backlash has been swift, with many parents commenting on social media that the rules have gotten out of control.

Most certainly, obesity in Australian children is a problem. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, one in four kids aged two to 17 were overweight or obese in 2014 – 2015.

An initiative launched in 2009, part of the Victorian Government’s Healthy Eating Schools Program, involved “lifting the lid on lunchboxes” at schools around the state to “assist teachers in engaging students with the healthy eating message”.

But is sending home a 40-calorie lamington taking it one step too far?

