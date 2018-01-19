By all accounts, Khloe Kardashian is very happy right now.

Last month, she finally confirmed the news she was expecting a baby with partner Tristan Thompson.

“My greatest dream realized,” she captioned the announcement.

Now her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has tried to deliver a dig at his ex-wife – and failed spectacularly, thanks to Kim Kardashian.

“Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I knew my marriage to Khloe was over ‘when she was on her second or third NBA player’,” NBC senior executive Mike Sington, tweeted.

“BURN”.

As anyone with a sister knows, you don’t let that go. So older sister Kim Kardashian clapped back with five very carefully selected words.

“Or second or third brothel,” she tweeted back.

Kardashian and Odom were married for seven years, tying the knot in 2009. Rumours of his infidelity dominated most of their time together.

The pair underwent relationship therapy in 2013 but Kardashian filed for divorce at the end of that year, three months after Odom went to rehab following a DUI arrest.

The couple briefly reunited in 2015 after Odom suffered a drug overdose but separated and divorced officially in 2016.

And once again, Kim Kardashian is master of the internet.

Some things never change...